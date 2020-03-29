ENGLISH

    Quarantine Challenge- Day 5- Soothing Eyes Masks For Tired Eyes

    By

    It is day 5 of the quarantine. And that means there is a high chance that your screen time has gone up. What that also means that your eyes need some extra love and pampering. Whether your eyes are tired because of less sleep, exhaustion, more work or more fun, at the end of the day, they need some relaxation. Just a few minutes of pampering can do wonders for your tired eyes. Now you must be wondering, from where to get an eye mask in the times of lockdown? Well, you need to go anywhere to get a good eye mask. Today, we share with you 4 eye masks that can be made with the ingredients at your disposal and will instantly relax your eyes.

    So, before you go to sleep, take out 15 minutes for yourself and try any one of these fabulous eye masks.

    1. Cucumber Eye Mask

    Cucumber is one of the popular ways to provide some relaxation to tired eyes. It has soothing and moisturising properties that instantly give you some relief[1].

    What you need

    • Half a cucumber

    Method of use

    • Peel and grate the cucumber and put it in a bowl.
    • Keep the cucumber in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.
    • Take the cucumber out and apply an even layer of the cucumber around your eyes.
    • Close your eyes and relax for 20-25 minutes.
    • Wipe the residue and wash your eyes with cold water.

    2. Coconut Oil Eye Mask

    The highly moisturising coconut oil penetrates deep into your skin and reduces the dark circles, dryness and puffiness around your eyes[2].

    What you need

    • Few drops fo coconut oil

    Method of use

    • Put a few drops of coconut oil under the eyes.
    • Massage the oil into your skin using the fingertips.
    • Leave it on overnight.
    • In the morning, wipe your eyes and use a gentle cleanser to wash the face.
    3. Rose Water Eye Mask

    Thanks to its astringent and anti-inflammatory properties, rose water soothes the eyes and get rid of the dark circles and under-eye bags[3].

    What you need

    • Rose water (as needed)
    • 2 cotton pads

    Method of use

    • Soak the cotton pads in rose water.
    • Close your eyes and place the soaked cotton pads on your eyes.
    • Wait for 15 minutes before taking it off.

    4. Potato Eye Mask

    The astringent properties and certain enzymes present in potato make it an effective remedy to soothe your tired eyes. Not only that, it also helps to reduce the puffiness and dark circles under your eyes.

    What you need

    • ½ potato

    Method of use

    • Peel and grate the potato and store it in a bowl.
    • Place the bowl in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes.
    • Take it out and evenly spread the grated potato around your eyes.
    • Wait for another 20-25 minutes before wiping it off and washing your face with cold water.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 17:14 [IST]
