Home-made Hair Masks To Combat Different Hair Problems

Maintaining strong, healthy and nourished hair is quite a task. With constant exposure to dirt, pollution, harmful sunrays and chemicals, our hair tends to suffer. Our hair loses its natural shine and becomes dull and damaged.

No matter the issue, home-made hair masks have your back. Home-made hair masks include natural ingredients that nourish your hair without damaging them.

Hair masks can benefit your hair in numerous ways. From tacking hair fall to treating damaged hair, they are all that you need to deal with various hair issues.

Easy to whip up, these hair masks provide your hair with the nourishment that it needs. So, in this article, we have compiled for you some amazing hair masks that are easy to make and will help you with different hair problems. Have a look!

1. Banana, Coconut Oil And Honey For Hair Fall

Banana is rich in potassium, carbohydrates, vitamins and natural oils. Banana conditions the scalp and improves the hair elasticity and help prevent hair loss. [1] Coconut oil penetrates deep into the hair shaft and prevents protein loss from the hair. [2] Honey keeps the moisture locked in the scalp and soothes the itchy and irritated scalp to prevent hair fall. [3] The fatty acids and polyphenols present in olive oil conditions the scalp to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss. [4]

Ingredients

2 ripe banana

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the banana into pulp.

Add coconut oil and olive oil to it and give it a good stir.

Lastly, add honey to it and mix everything together well.

Apply the mask on your scalp and hair. Ensure to cover your hair from the roots to the tips.

Leave it on for 5 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

2. Amla, Shikakai And Coconut Oil For Hair Growth

Amla is an ingredient that has long been used to nourish the hair. Amla tones your hair and improves the hair health to stimulate hair growth. [5] Shikakai improves the collagen production in the scalp and nourishes the hair follicles to promote hair growth. [6] Coconut oil is one of the best ingredients to protect the hair from damage and boost hair growth.

Ingredients

1 tbsp amla powder

1 tbsp shikakai powder

2 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

In a pan, add the coconut oil and heat it in on a medium flame.

Add amla powder and shikakai powder to it and give it a good stir.

Allow the mixture of boil before turning off the heat.

Let it cool down for a bit and strain the solution.

Apply the mixture on your scalp before you go to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning using a mild shampoo.

3. Egg Yolk And Lemon Juice For Oily Hair

Egg yolk helps to control the excess production of sebum in the scalp and thus treats the issue of oily scalp. [7] Lemon juice is acidic in nature and helps to maintain the pH balance of the scalp and cleanses the hair to remove the dirt, impurities and build-up of oil from the scalp.

Ingredients

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

Add an egg yolk in a bowl.

To this, add the lemon juice and mix both the ingredients together well.

Wash your hair and squeeze out the excess water.

Apply the mixture on your hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

4. Avocado And Olive Oil For Dry And Dull Hair

Avocado contains vitamins C and E that condition and nourish the scalp and rejuvenate dry and damaged hair. [8] Olive oil keeps the scalp moisturised and treats dry and flaky scalp.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

2-3 tsp olive oil

Method of use

In a bowl, mash the avocado into pulp.

Add olive oil to it and mix both the ingredients together well.

Divide your hair into smaller sections and apply the mixture on each section with the help of a brush. Ensure to cover your hair from the roots to the ends.

Cover your head using a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

5. Aloe Vera, Coconut Oil And Tea Tree Oil To Revitalise Damaged Hair

Aloe vera is a highly nourishing ingredient that improves scalp health. It possesses various beneficial properties that nourish the hair and replenishes damaged hair. [9] Tea tree oil has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to maintain a healthy scalp and nourishes it to treat damaged hair. [10]

Ingredients

1 cup aloe vera gel

3 tbsp coconut oil

3-4 drops of tea tree oil

Method of use

Warm up the coconut oil a little.

Add aloe vera gel to it and give it a good stir.

Add the tea tree oil next and mix everything together well.

Apply this mixture on your scalp and hair before you go to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Shampoo in the morning as usual.

6. Mayonnaise, Glycerin And Lemon Juice To Add Shine To Your Hair

Mayonnaise contains egg which has proteins that nourish the hair and imparts shine to it. Glycerin not only adds shine to your hair but it also conditions your hair to treat dry and damaged hair. [11] Lemon juice contains vitamin C that facilitates collagen production to improve the appearance of hair and adds a healthy shine to it.

Ingredients

½ cup mayonnaise

4 tsp glycerin

3 tbsp lemon juice

Method of use

In a bowl, add the mayonnaise.

Add glycerin and lemon juice to it and mix everything together well to make a paste.

Dampen your hair.

Apply this mixture to your hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

