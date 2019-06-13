5 Fabulous Home-made Fruit Peel Off Face Masks To Give You Glowing Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Are you fascinated by peel-off masks? There is a huge variety of peel-off masks available in the market that make us want to try them. And even if we don't realise it, we're most attracted to the claims they make and the process of peeling it off, isn't it?

Peel-off masks are generally used to pull out the dirt and impurities from your skin and give you soft, glowing skin. Well, flawless and glowing skin is something that we all desire and these masks seem to provide us just that.

Well, what if we tell you that you don't need to spend a ton of money to get the experience and the results that a peel-off mask offers you? Yep, that's right. All that you need is some juicy nutrition and you can whip up your own peel-off mask at your home.

We all know how beneficial fruits are for our skin. They contain vitamin C that improves the collagen production in the skin to make it firm. Vitamin C is also helpful in reducing collagen production in the skin and thus helps to reduce pigmentation. [1] Not only that, but it also protects our skin from the harmful UV rays and the pigmentation caused by it. [2]

So, here we are today, with five amazing home-made fruit peel-off masks to refresh your skin and give you a healthy and glowing skin. Take a look!

Peel-off Face Masks For Glowing Skin

1. Orange and gelatin mask

Vitamin C present in orange not only makes the skin bright but also improves the skin elasticity to leave you with a firm and youthful skin. Derived from collagen, gelatin works effectively to make your skin firm and thus improves the appearance of your skin. [3]

Ingredients

4 tbsp fresh orange juice

2 tbsp unflavoured gelatin powder

Method of use

In a bowl, add the orange juice.

Add gelatin powder to this and give it a good stir.

Heat the mixture on a double boiler. Keep stirring the mixture and heat it until the gelatin is completely dissolved.

Allow the mixture to cool down.

Apply the mixture evenly on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Once done, gently peel it off before rinsing your face using lukewarm water.

2. Lemon juice, honey and milk mask

A great bleaching agent for the skin, the citrus fruit lemon brightens the skin and helps to reduce pigmentation. [4] The emollient properties of honey lock the moisture in your skin and make it soft. [5] Milk is a gentle exfoliant for the skin that removes dead skin cells and dirt from your skin to add a natural glow to your skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp milk

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Take milk in a bowl.

Add honey and lemon juice to this and give it a good stir.

Place the mixture on low flame and heat it until the mixture becomes thick.

Let it cool down a bit.

Apply an even layer of this mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Gently peel off the mask before rinsing your face using cold water.

3. Lemon and egg white mask

Apart from fighting skin ageing to prevent wrinkles and fine lines, egg white also helps to prevent your skin from the harmful effect of UV rays. [6]

Ingredients

2 egg whites

1 tsp lemon juice

Method of use

Separate the egg whites in a bowl.

Add lemon juice to this and mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply an even layer of this mixture on your face and neck.

Dab your face a little and apply another coat of the mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes to dry.

Once it is completely dried, peel off the mask gently.

Rinse your face thoroughly and pat dry.

4. Cucumber, gelatin and rose water mask

Cucumber soothes and nourishes the skin and it's high water content wards off dry skin to leave you with a rejuvenated and glowing skin. [7] Rose water has astringent properties that help to shrink skin pores to give you firm and smooth skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp cucumber juice

1 tbsp gelatin powder

1 tbsp rose water

10 drops of lemon juice

Method of use

In a bowl, add the cucumber juice.

Add gelatin powder to this and give it a good stir.

Now add the rose water and lemon juice and continue to stir the mixture until all the ingredients mix together well to give you a thick paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on until it dries and you feel your skin tightening.

Peel it off gently and rinse your face thoroughly.

5. Pineapple, honey and gelatin mask

Pineapple helps to improve the elasticity of the skin and also contains certain compounds that help to lighten and brighten the skin, thus provides a natural glow to your skin. [8]

Ingredients

¼ cup pineapple juice

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp gelatin powder

Method of use

Take the pineapple juice in a bowl.

Add honey to this and heat the mixture on low flame.

Add gelatin to this and continue to stir the mixture until the gelatin is completely dissolved.

Take it off the heat and allow it to cool down for a bit.

Apply an even layer of the mixture on your face using a brush and leave it on for 5 minutes.

Now apply another layer of the mixture on your face.

Allow the mask to dry completely before you start to peel it off.

Rinse your face thoroughly later using cold water.

Tips To Use These Peel-off Masks

Before you use these peel-off face masks, here are a few things that you need to keep in mind.

For the best results, cleanse your face before using these masks.

Use a brush instead of your fingers to apply these masks.

Steaming your face before applying can help you get the most benefit out of these masks.

Don't talk while these masks are on. This might cause wrinkles on your face.

Peel these masks off in the opposite direction of your hair growth.

Every time you use these masks, after you've rinsed your face, pat dry and moisturise your face.

Use these masks once or twice a week, not more than that.

Make sure that you don't apply it on your eyebrows or near your eyes or mouth.

