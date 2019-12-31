5 Tomato-Based Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dark Circles Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Dark Circles are an indication of a late-night or lack of proper skincare. And the worst part- they make you look dull and tired. To have clear and healthy skin, there are some skincare practices we need to follow. And most of us know these practices like applying sunscreen, blocking your skin from the harmful rays of the sun, applying eye cream and having a good nights sleep. But, thankfully, for all of us lazy bugs who don't follow these necessary precautions, there are certain tips and remedies to pull us through. And tomato is one such ingredient that can help you fight dark circles.

Tomato is one of the best natural bleaching agents that can lighten and brighten your skin. This quality of tomato works like a charm to fight the dark circles under your eyes. Rich in vitamin C, tomato helps to improve the texture and appearance of your skin[1] . Lycopene present in tomato protects your skin from the sun[2] . The antibacterial and antiageing properties of tomato also help maintain healthy and youthful skin[3] .

With all these amazing benefits of tomato, let's now look at how you can use tomato-based home remedies to treat dark circles.

1. Tomato And Aloe Vera Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and skin-protecting properties of aloe vera gel that will get down the swelling under your eyes if any. Ingredients 1 tomato

1 tbsp fresh aloe vera gel Method of use Blend the tomato to get tomato paste.

Take the paste in a bowl.

Add aloe vera gel to this and mix well.

Apply the paste under your eyes.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later using cold water.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result. 2. Tomato And Lemon One of the best skin lightening ingredients, lemon also has citric acid that is known to have anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory properties. This, therefore, is a great home remedy to lighten your dark circles. Ingredients 1 tsp tomato juice

1 tsp lemon juice Method of use Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball into the mixture and apply it under your eyes.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy once a week to get the desired result. 3. Tomato And Potato The enzyme, catecholase present in potato helps reduce dark spots and blemishes. Mixed with the bleaching properties of tomato, this makes for a great remedy for dark circles. Ingredients 1 ripe tomato

1 potato Method of use Mash the tomato into pulp in a bowl. Keep it aside.

Peel the potato and blend it to get a paste.

Add the tomato pulp to the potato paste obtained above and mix well.

Apply the mixture under your eyes.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off later using cold water later.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day to get the desired result. 4. Tomato, Cucumber And Mint A soothing agent for the skin, topical application of cucumber reduces the swelling under your eyes. Mint effectively hydrates the skin and thus reduces circles under your eyes. Ingredients 1 tbsp tomato puree 1 tbsp cucumber paste 5-6 mints leave Method of use Take the tomato puree in a bowl. Add cucumber paste to it and give it a mix. Blend the mint leaves into a paste and add it into the mixture obtained above. Mix well. Apply the mixture under your eyes. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly later. Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week to get the desired results. 5. Tomato, Gram Flour And Lemon Lemon is an effective remedy to lighten the skin and gram flour deep cleanses the skin to get rid of dead skin cells and impurities. Ingredients 2-3 tbsp tomato puree

2 tsp gram flour

1/2 tsp lemon juice Method of use In a bowl, take the tomato puree.

Add lemon juice to it and stir well.

Next, add the gram flour to the mixture and mix all the ingredients together well to get a paste.

Apply the paste under your eyes.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week to get the desired result.

