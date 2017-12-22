How To Remove Dark Circles With Potatoes: 10 Effective Home Remedies

As we grow old, our skin tends to lose its elasticity and its ability to hold the moisture in. The skin under our eyes becomes thinner and then we develop dark circles.
Lack of sleep, stress, poor diet, health problems, watching TV for a long time, working in front of the system for a long time, etc., contribute to the development of dark circles.
In this article, we teach you the 10 different ways to use potatoes to treat dark circles under the eye. Read on.
Why Should You Use Potato To Treat Dark Circles?
- Potato contains natural bleaching agents that will help lighten the skin under your eyes.
- Potatoes are rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, starch, and enzymes, which aid in nourishing your skin around the eyes and prevent those dark circles.
- It also contains anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing puffiness and swelling under our eyes.
- Potatoes contains catecholase that helps in reducing puffiness under the eyes.
- Potatoes also provides moisture to the skin and helps in rejuvenating the skin.
How To Use Potatoes To Reduce Dark Circles:
Below are the 10 best home remedies to treat dark circles under your eyes using potato.
1.Raw Potato Juice:
Potato is an amazing vegetable that helps in reducing dark circles. It can be used as a puree, in the form of juice or as slices.
Method:
- Peel one big potato and grate it into thin slices.
- Squeeze the juice out of the grated potato.
- Store the juice in the refrigerator for an hour.
- Dip cotton balls in the potato juice and apply them on the dark circles under your eyes.
- Leave the cotton balls under your eyes for 15-20 minutes.
- Remove the cotton balls and rinse with cool water.
- Wipe your face with a clean towel.
- Repeat this process every day until you get the desired result.
2.Potato Slices:
This is one of the simplest ways to treat dark circles.
Method:
- Refrigerate one potato for an hour or so till it's cold.
- Cut two thin slices off the chilled potato.
- Cover your eyes with those slices. Make sure to cover the dark circles.
- Leave it on for 20 minutes.
- Wash it off with cool water.
- Repeat it two times in a day for better results.
3.Potato And Cucumber:
Cucumbers contain collagen, a protein that tightens the skin and makes the skin look smooth and supple. It is also a natural astringent, which helps lighten dark spots and soothes the skin.
Cucumber contains 95% of water, which means it hydrates and moisturizes the skin.
Method:
- Peel and grate one whole potato.
- Extract the juice from the grated potato.
- Make a puree out of one whole cucumber.
- In a bowl, mix the potato juice and cucumber puree together and refrigerate it, till it's cool.
- Now, soak two cotton balls and keep them on your eyes.
- Leave it on for 20 minutes.
- Remove the cotton balls and rinse it off with cool water.
- Repeat this process 3 times in a day.
4.Potato With Honey And Olive Oil:
Honey contains anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin. Olive oil contains antioxidants, vitamins, and anti-inflammatory properties that are best for the skin. It gently cleans the dark areas around the eyes and lightens the tone.
Method:
- Cut one potato and blend it with 1 teaspoon of honey and 2 teaspoons of olive oil and make it into a smooth paste.
- Apply this mixture under the eyes. Be careful while applying it, as it may go inside the eyes.
- Leave the mixture on for 30 minutes.
- Wash it off with lukewarm water.
- Repeat this process for 3-4 times in a week.
5.Potato And Lemon Juice:
Lemon juice contains a natural bleaching agent, which helps in eliminating dark circles under the eyes. It also tightens the blood vessels and reduces the accumulation of fluids. Lemon also helps in lightening and nourishing the skin.
Method:
- Blend one chopped potato and 4 tablespoons of lemon juice in a mixer.
- Keep the paste in the refrigerator for an hour.
- Once the paste is chilled, soak two cotton balls and apply it on your eyes. Make sure to cover the dark circles.
- Leave the cotton balls on for 15-20 minutes.
- Rinse it off with cool water.
- Repeat this process for 3-4 times in a week.
6.Tomato And Potato Puree:
Tomato has natural bleaching properties that help lighten the skin and make it soft and supple. It contains lycopene, which is an antioxidant that helps in reducing dark circles. Vitamin A in tomatoes regenerates the damaged skin and promotes cell renewal.
Method:
- Chop one potato and one tomato.
- Put them in a blender and blend it into a smooth paste.
- Dip two cotton balls in the paste and apply it on the affected area.
- Leave it on for 20 minutes.
- Repeat this process every day for best result.
7.Almond Oil And Potato:
Almond oil has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduces puffiness under the eyes and thereby reduce dark circles. Almond oil contains palmitic acid and retinol, which help in moisturizing the delicate under-eye skin.
Method:
- Soak 3-5 pieces of almonds overnight.
- Mix the soaked almonds in a blender with one peeled and chopped potato.
- Make it into a fine paste and dip two cotton balls.
- Apply the mixture under your eyes and leave it on for 20 minutes.
- Wash it off with cool water.
- Repeat this process every day for best result.
8.Potato And Yogurt:
Yogurt is also a natural bleaching agent that helps in lightening the skin tone. The lactic acid present in yogurt helps to exfoliate the dead skin cells and provide moisture and glow to the skin.
Method:
- Grate one potato and extract the juice from it.
- Mix 1 tablespoon of potato juice with 1 tablespoon of yogurt.
- Dip two cotton balls in the mixture and apply it on the affected area.
- Repeat this process every day.
9.Apple And Potato:
Apple contains tannic acid, which helps in lightening the skin tone. The vitamins and potassium present in it nourish the skin under your eyes.
Method:
Peel and slice one potato and one apple.
Mix them in a blender and make it into a smooth paste.
Now apply this paste under your eyes and leave it for 20 minutes.
Rinse with cool water and pat dry with a clean towel.
Repeat this process every day.
10.Mint Leaves And Potato:
Mint leaves are packed with vitamin C that stimulates the collagen production and makes the skin tight and firm. It also contains menthol that promotes blood circulation around the eyes and also soothes the eyes.
Method:
- Add one peeled potato with some mint leaves in a blender.
- Mix it well till you get a thick puree.
- Now apply the puree on the affected areas.
- Leave the puree on for 20 minutes.
- Wash it off with cool water.
- Repeat this every day.