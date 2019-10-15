How To Use Geranium Oil To Tackle Different Skin Issues Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Skin issues are not as uncommon as you would think. Almost every one of us suffers from one skin issue or the other. And the search for the remedies seems never-ending. And essential oils must have come up in your research of tackling skin issues. There are so many essential oils that are available that one gets confused which one to use for which skin issue. To narrow that down for you, today we have an amazing essential oil for you that can help you tackle various skin issues. And that is geranium essential oil.

Let's find out the various skin benefits geranium oil has to offer and how you can include this essential oil in your skincare routine.

How Does Geranium Oil Benefit Your Skin?

Geranium oil has long been used not just for its beauty benefits but also for its ability to improve your mood and health. Geranium oil is a storehouse of essential properties that refresh and rejuvenate your skin. It has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that keep the harmful bacteria and microbes at bay and thus helps prevent many skin issues such as acne and psoriasis. Furthermore, it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin and prevent it from free radical damage.[1]

Not only that, geranium essential oil balances the sebum production in the skin and thus helps tackle oily and acne-prone skin. It is also a great remedy to prevent signs of skin ageing and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.[2]

With all these amazing benefits, it is a must-have oil to include in your skincare routine. Let's find out how we can do that.

How To Use Geranium Oil To Tackle Different Skin Issues

1. To reduce the appearance of fine lines & rrinkles

The antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of jojoba oil mixed with the astringent properties of geranium essential oil make up for an amazing remedy to improve skin elasticity to tackle skin ageing and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.[3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp jojoba oil

5 drops of geranium essential oil

Method of use

In a bowl, take the jojoba oil.

Add the geranium oil drops to this and mix well.

Take a small amount of this mixture and gently massage for your face with it.

Leave it be.

2. To tackle acne

A great emollient for the skin, coconut oil has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that help tackle acne and reduce the irritation and inflammation caused by it.[4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

5 drops of geranium essential oil

How To Use Coconut Oil To Treat Different Skin Issues

Method of use

Take the coconut oil in a bowl.

Add geranium oil to this and give it a good mix.

Apply the mixture to the affected areas and massage it in gently using circular motions.

Leave it on.

3. To reduce the appearance of scars

The linoleic acid present in rosehip oil[5] is proven to reduce hyperpigmentation and scars.[6] Mixed with geranium essential oil, it makes up for a great remedy to reduce scars and rejuvenate your skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp rosehip oil

2 drops of geranium essential oil

Method of use

Take the rosehip oil in a bowl.

Add geranium oil to this. Mix well.

Apply this to the affected areas before you go to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

4. To reduce dark circles

Rich in retinol and vitamins E and K, almond oil moisturises your skin and improves your skin tone and complexion to reduce the circles under your eyes.[7] The astringent and anti-inflammatory properties of lemon essential oil are enhanced by the geranium essential oil and applied topically it not only helps reduce dark circles but fine lines and wrinkles as well.[8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp sweet almond oil

2 drops of geranium essential oil

2 drops of lemon essential oil

Method of use

Take sweet almond oil in a bowl.

Add geranium oil and lemon essential oil to this and mix well.

Dab this mixture under your eyes gently.

Leave it on.

Repeat this process twice a day until you see some improvement.

14 Science-backed Health Benefits Of Geranium Oil

5. As a cleanser

This simple remedy is a great way to soothe and cleanse your skin. Bathing with water infused with geranium essential oil unclogs the skin pores and helps rejuvenate and revitalise your skin. However, you need to consistent with this remedy to see some visible results.

Ingredients

A basin of water

4-5 drops of geranium essential oil

Method of use

In a basin of water, add the drops of geranium oil.

Mix the oil well in the water.

Take bath using this infused water.

View Article References [1] Lohani, A., Mishra, A. K., & Verma, A. (2019). Cosmeceutical potential of geranium and calendula essential oil: Determination of antioxidant activity and in vitro sun protection factor.Journal of cosmetic dermatology,18(2), 550-557. [2] Orchard, A., & van Vuuren, S. (2017). Commercial Essential Oils as Potential Antimicrobials to Treat Skin Diseases.Evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine : eCAM,2017, 4517971. doi:10.1155/2017/4517971 [3] Pazyar, N., Yaghoobi, R., Ghassemi, M. R., Kazerouni, A., Rafeie, E., & Jamshydian, N. (2013). Jojoba in dermatology: a succinct review.Giornale italiano di dermatologia e venereologia: organo ufficiale, Societa italiana di dermatologia e sifilografia,148(6), 687-691. [4] Varma, S. R., Sivaprakasam, T. O., Arumugam, I., Dilip, N., Raghuraman, M., Pavan, K. B., … Paramesh, R. (2018).Invitroanti-inflammatory and skin protective properties of Virgin coconut oil.Journal of traditional and complementary medicine,9(1), 5–14. doi:10.1016/j.jtcme.2017.06.012 [5] Lin, Tzu-Kai et al. “Anti-Inflammatory and Skin Barrier Repair Effects of Topical Application of Some Plant Oils.”International journal of molecular sciencesvol. 19,1 70. 27 Dec. 2017, doi:10.3390/ijms19010070 [6] Ando, H., Ryu, A., Hashimoto, A., Oka, M., & Ichihashi, M. (1998). Linoleic acid and α-linolenic acid lightens ultraviolet-induced hyperpigmentation of the skin.Archives of dermatological research,290(7), 375-381. [7] Ahmad, Z. (2010). The uses and properties of almond oil.Complementary therapies in clinical practice,16(1), 10-12. [8] Dosoky, N. S., & Setzer, W. N. (2018). Biological Activities and Safety ofCitrusspp. Essential Oils.International journal of molecular sciences,19(7), 1966. doi:10.3390/ijms19071966