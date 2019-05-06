How To Use Coconut Oil To Treat Different Skin Issues Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Skin issues have become quite prevalent nowadays. Our lifestyle and the environment we live in contribute hugely to that. And home remedies are the best possible way to handle these issues.

But what if we tell you that there is one ingredient that can solve most of your skin issues? Yep, folks! That's true. Coconut oil is one such natural ingredient that can tackle a lot of your skin problems.

Known and used mostly for its benefits for hair, coconut oil is immensely nourishing for your skin as well. This readily available oil is a great source of moisturisation for your skin. The antibacterial and antifungal properties of coconut oil enhance skin health. Moreover, it seeps deep into the skin to nourish your skin in the best way possible.

In this article, we've discussed the best ways in which coconut oil helps to tackle different skin issues.

1. For Acne

The lauric acid present in coconut oil makes it an effective remedy to treat acne as it kills the acne-causing bacteria. [1] Camphor oil, blended with coconut oil, cleanses the skin pores to remove dirt and impurities, thus helps to treat acne. [2]

Ingredients

1 cup coconut oil

1 tsp camphor oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Pour the resultant solution in an air-tight container.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Take a little of the above-mentioned solution on your fingertips and gently massage it on the affected areas before you go to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning using a mild cleanser and lukewarm water.

2. To Prevent Signs Of Ageing

Coconut oil is highly moisturising for the skin and improves collagen production to prevent signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. [3] Honey contains vitamin C that nourishes the skin and improves skin elasticity to give it a youthful look. [4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

½ tsp raw honey

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together well.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy 3-4 times a week for the desired result.

3. To Treat Acne Scars

The antioxidant properties of coconut oil prevent the skin from free radical damage and heal the skin. [5] The vitamin E present in coconut oil helps to diminish the appearance of the scars.

Ingredient

1 tsp coconut oil

Method of use

Take coconut oil on your palms and rub it between the palms to warm it up a little.

Gently apply the oil on the affected areas before you go to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

4. For Treating Suntan

Coconut oil protects the skin from the harmful UV rays and the anti-inflammatory properties of coconut oil help to calm the inflamed and irritated skin. [6] Aloe vera gel has a soothing effect on the skin and helps to treat suntan.

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp aloe vera

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on your the affected areas.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

5. For Treating Dark Underarms

Sugar exfoliates the skin to remove the dead skin cells and thus lighten the underarms while coconut oil keeps the skin moisturised and supple.

Ingredients

3 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp sugar

Method of use

Warm up the coconut oil a little.

Add the sugar to the oil and mix both the ingredients together well.

Let it cool down a bit.

Gently massage the mixture on your underarms in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy once in a week for the desired result.

6. For Treating Stretch Marks

Coconut oil penetrates deep into the skin to nourish the skin and prevent stretch marks. [7] Olive oil keeps the skin moisturised and has antioxidant properties that prevent the skin from damage.

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Heat the mixture on low flame or pop it in the microwave for 10 seconds.

Gently massage the concoction on the affected areas for a few minutes, before you go to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result.

7. To Rejuvenate The Skin

Coconut oil possesses antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that protect and refresh the skin. [8] Oats gently exfoliate the skin to remove dead skin cells and impurities and thus rejuvenates the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

½ cup oats

Method of use

Grind the oats to get powder.

Add the coconut oil to this powder to make a paste.

Apply the paste to your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off using cold water.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

8. For Skin Brightening

Vitamin E in coconut oil helps to reduce pigmentation and dark spots, and thus helps to brighten the skin. Honey makes the skin bright, soft and supple. Turmeric helps to inhibit the formation of melanin and thus brightens the skin. [10] Lemon is one of the best natural ingredients to lighten and brighten the skin.

Ingredients

3 tbsp coconut oil

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp honey

½ tsp lemon juice

Method of use

In a bowl, add the coconut oil.

Add turmeric powder and honey in it and give it a good stir.

Now add the lemon juice and mix everything together well.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week for the desired result.

9. For Treating Dark Circles

Coconut oil moisturises the skin and helps to get of the rough and dry skin and thus helps to prevent dark circles. [11]

Here is how you can use coconut oil to treat dark circles.

10. For Treating Sunburns

Coconut oil has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the irritation and itchiness caused due to sunburn. Besides, it also possesses wound-healing properties that help to heal sunburns. [12]

Here is how you can use coconut oil to treat sunburns.

