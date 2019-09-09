14 Science-backed Health Benefits Of Geranium Oil Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Commonly known as cranesbill, geranium is a popular garden plant that has medicinal value. The leaves of the plant are known to possess medicinal properties. Geranium essential oil is obtained by the steam distillation of the leaves of the species, Pelargonium graveolens.

The chemical components in geranium oil are eugenol, linalool, citral, terpineol, menthone, sabinene, citronellol, geraniol, myrtenol, citronellyl formate, and geranic acid.

Health Benefits Of Geranium Oil

1. Relieves muscle pain

Geranium oil is most commonly used in aromatherapy to get relief from swollen joints, muscular pain and cramps [1] . You can make your own massage oil by mixing five drops of geranium essential oil with one tablespoon of jojoba oil, and massage it on your joints.

2. Reduces stress and depression

Geranium oil has a calming and relaxing effect on the mind and can help people who suffer from depression, anger, and anxiety [2] . A 2015 research study showed that geranium can aid pregnant women lower their anxiety during labour [3] .

3. Prevents neurodegenerative diseases

Geranium oil has antineuroinflammatory effects and can help prevent neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It is due to the high concentration of citronellol in geranium essential oil, which slows down the production of nitric oxide, thereby lowering the progression of the diseases [4] .

4. Lowers skin-related conditions

The antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties of geranium oil can reduce skin irritation, skin infections, and acne breakouts [5] .

5. Prevents diabetes

A study showed that geranium oil can lower high blood sugar in diabetic people [6] . In Tunisia, geranium essential oil has been used as a folk remedy for reducing hyperglycemia.

6. Boosts immunity

The antimicrobial effects of geranium can help boost your immunity. It works by strengthening the defensive cells of the body to prevent pathogens from attacking the body.

7. Increases urination

Geranium oil is diuretic in nature, which means it will promote urination. This means that the more you urinate, the more toxic chemicals, sugar, sodium and heavy metals are released out of the body.

8. Treats menopausal symptoms

Geranium oil is beneficial in stimulating the secretion of salivary oestrogen in perimenopausal women, according to a study [8] . This oil reduces oestrogen and health-related symptoms caused by menopause and perimenopause.

9. Eases nasal vestibulitis

Nasal vestibulitis is a condition which is linked to cancer drug treatment. Geranium oil can lower nasal symptoms caused by this condition like dryness, pain, sores, bleeding, and scabbing.

10. Reduces shingles pain

Shingles is a painful condition affecting the nerve fibres and skin that run along a nerve which often results in postherpetic neuralgia. Topical application of geranium oil can reduce postherpetic neuralgia pain.

11. Prevents respiratory infections

Geranium can be effective in relieving common cold symptoms, acute rhinosinusitis and acute bronchitis in adults and sinus infections in adults [9] .

12. Heals insect bites

Geranium works as a natural bug repellent by healing insect and bug bites. Mix geranium oil with water and apply it on the areas of the body which are exposed.

13. Reduces allergies

According to a study, citronellol in geranium essential oil has the potent ability to reduce allergic reactions [10] . This chemical component has anti-inflammatory properties that can lower itching caused by allergic reactions.

14. Enhances the skin and hair health

Geranium oil tones the skin by enhancing skin complexion, reducing acne, dermatitis and other skin diseases. The essential oil also helps balance the oil in the scalp and hair, thereby lowering the secretion of sebum.

Side Effect Of Geranium Essential Oil

Many people may experience a rash or a burning sensation when applying the oil on the skin. However, the oil is considered safe for most people to use.

How To Use Geranium Oil

Always use geranium oil with another carrier oil like sesame oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil or any other essential oil.

How To Make Geranium Oil At Home

Take 12 leaves from the geranium plant and wash them thoroughly.

Grind the leaves until they are completely mashed and allow it to sit for a few hours.

Add a carrier oil of your choice to the smashed leaves and cover the mixture. Let it sit for two weeks.

After two weeks, drain the oil and keep it in a closed container.

