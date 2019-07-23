DIY Eye Serums For Different Eye Issues Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

The area under your eyes is quite sensitive and needs a lot of care. Unfortunately, this is also the area that we overlook the most. Nobody likes to wake up with puffy and tired eyes. Dark circles and bags under the eyes can ruin your entire look and make you look tired and exhausted.

It, therefore, is important to give your eyes the attention and care that they need. Eye serums are gaining popularity these days and these are the one of the best ways to nourish your eyes and deal with various eye-related issues. And if you're late to the party and haven't tried any eye serums yet, we suggest giving homemade eye serums a try.

Discussed in this article are five such eye serums that can nourish the area around your eyes and help you tackle different eye problems. Go through these and give these amazing serums a try. We're sure you are going to love it.

1. For Dark Circles

A great moisturiser for the skin, rosehip oil is rich in vitamin C and E that nourish the skin and improve skin elasticity to get of dark circles and well as wrinkles around the eyes.[1] Almond oil contains retinol and vitamin E that have been proven to reduce the dark circles under your eyes.[2] Vitamin E also acts as an antioxidant and helps to rejuvenate your under-eye area to get rid of dark circles.

Ingredients

7 tsp sweet almond oil

5 tsp rosehip oil

2 vitamin E capsule

Method of use

In a dropper bottle, add the sweet almond oil.

Add the rosehip oil to this.

Prick open the vitamin E capsules and squeeze out the contents in the dropper bottle.

Shake the bottle well to mix all the ingredients together.

Gently massage the mixture around your eyes before you go to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

Repeat this remedy every alternate night for the following few weeks to see the desired result.

2. For Under-eye Bags

The caffeine present in coffee has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe and protect the under-eye area. Besides, it improves the blood circulation and thus helps to subside the under-eye bags.[3] Almond oil keeps the moisture locked in the skin and makes it soft and plump. Castor oil also helps to stimulate the blood flow to reduce the swelling and bags under the eyes.

Ingredients

1/4 cup coffee grounds

1/2 cup sweet almond oil

2 tbsp castor oil

Method of use

Take the coffee grounds in a glass jar.

Add almond oil to this and give it a good stir.

Cover the mixture and allow it to infuse for 5-7 days. Stir the mixture in between.

Strain the mixture into a bowl using a gauze.

To this, add the castor oil and mix all the ingredients together well.

Pour this mixture into a dropper bottle.

Gently massage the mixture on your under-eye area before you go to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

Repeat this remedy every night until you see some improvement.

3. For puffiness

An oil that improves skin hydration and elasticity, rosemary essential oil is also rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe and protect the skin and thus helps to reduce the puffiness around your eyes.[4] Lemon essential oil has strong antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage and repair the skin cells to nourish your skin.[5] Lavender oil has anti-inflammatory properties that help to soothe the area around your eyes.[6]

Ingredients

12 drops of rosemary essential oil

6 drops of lavender essential oil

6 drops of lemon essential oil

5 ml almond oil

Method of use

In a dropper bottle, add the rosemary essential oil.

Add lavender oil and lemon oil to this.

Now add almond oil to this, close the lid and shake well to mix all the ingredients together.

Using a few drops of this mixture gently massage the area under your eyes.

Leave it on for 2-3 hours.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times a week until you see some improvement.

4. For Tired Eyes

Jojoba oil has anti-inflammatory and wound healing properties that help to nourish the skin and reduce the dark circles and wrinkles around your eyes.[7] Rich in vitamins A, C, D and E, avocado oil helps to improve the collagen production in the skin and thus makes it smooth and soft.[8] Apricot kernel oil has vitamin A, oelic acid and linoelic acid that help to repair and rejuvenate the skin under your eyes and thus treats tired eyes. Regular application of coconut oil keeps the area around the eyes hydrated and nourished.

Ingredients

2 tsp jojoba oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

2 tsp apricot kernel oil

2 tsp avocado oil

Method of use

Take coconut oil in a bowl.

Add jojoba oil, apricot kernel oil and avocado oil to this and mix well.

Pour the mixture in a dropper bottle, close the lid and shake it well.

Take a few drops of this serum and gently pat it around your eyes before you go to bed.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off in the morning.

Repeat this remedy every night until you see some results.

5. For Crow's Feet

Orange peel helps to improve collagen production in the skin to improve skin elasticity and thus helps to get rid of crow's feet.[9] Neem oil has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and improves skin elasticity and appearance and thus helps to tackle the issue of crow's feet.

Ingredients

1 tsp jojoba oil

1 tsp finely grated orange peel

3-4 drops of neem essential oil

Method of use

Take the orange peel in a bowl.

Add jojoba oil and neem oil to this and mix well.

Pour the mixture in a dark glass container.

Take a few drops of this mixture and gently massage it on the outer corner of your eyes.

Leave it on for 2-3 hours.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day until you see some improvement.

