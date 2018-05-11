Try This Orange Peel Off Face Mask Today And Get A Glow Like Never Before

Ever tried making face masks at home? Face masks are a great way of treating your skin good and cleansing it - especially the homemade ones. Homemade face masks are one of the best options to choose from, as you get all the ingredients handy in your kitchen shelves. All you need to do is pick up the right kind of ingredients, follow the recipe, apply the mask, and see the results for yourself.

Sounds interesting, right? It definitely is! But wait till you know the catch here. Face masks are good for your skin - but did you know that peel off face masks are even better? Woah! You just uncovered a secret beauty trick!

Peel off face masks are better, as they ensure that the dirt accumulated on your face is completely removed. It is like removing a layer of dirt from your skin. Also, peel off face masks remove the dead skin cells from your skin, instantly rejuvenating it from within and outside. Now that's some good deal, isn't it?

What's more? Peel off face masks help in uprooting the fine facial hair too. Cherry on the cake, right? I am quite sure you must be already wanting to try a peel off face mask at home this weekend. Besides, peel off face masks hydrate your skin and provide it with an adequate amount of nourishment.

And then who doesn't want a good and clear skin? We all do! So, without wasting any further time, lets directly hop on to the most favourite part - the ingredients required to make the orange peel off face mask.

Ingredients:

1 sliced orange

2 tablespoons of unflavoured gelatin

2 thin slices of freshly cut cucumber

How To Do:

Take a small bowl.

Squeeze out the orange juice in the bowl.

Add the gelatin to it.

Blend the mixture properly.

Now, heat the mixture until the gelatin dissolves in it and keep it for cooling.

If you are using a microwave-friendly bowl, you can heat the mixture in the microwave too. Else, heat it on a non-stick pan on the gas.

Let the mixture cool down but do not wait for too long, as it might become hard.

Once the mixture is cooled a little bit and becomes sticky, take a brush and start applying the mixture on your face.

Use 3 coats at least, so that it creates a nice layer on your face.

Apply it on to the neck too.

You can cut out two thin slices of cucumber and place them on your eyes, so that they too help you out in their own unique way.

Let it dry completely. Wait for about 15-20 minutes.

Once dried, peel off the face mask, rinse your face with cold water and pat it dry with a towel.

Tip: Do not use a face wash or a soap for washing your face after applying any face pack, as it will reduce its effect and natural glow. Just washing your face with water will do.

Disclaimer: Before applying any face pack, try applying a little amount of it on your forearm and follow the procedure. Wait for 24 hours to see if it causes any kind of a reaction on your skin and then apply it on your face. Those with sensitive skin should definitely try this face pack on their forearm before trying it on their face.

Now that you know the exact recipe of this amazing face mask, you must be wondering what all benefits orange offers. Well, you don't have to keep guessing, as I have curated a list of benefits that oranges offer. So, just read on and be happy that you tried this face pack.

Benefits Of Orange

Oranges are rich in antioxidants

Oranges give you a glowing skin

They help fight wrinkles, pimples, and acne

Oranges are also said to heal wounds and scars

No reason to not try this peel off face mask, right? Told you! This weekend try something new...try making a peel off face mask at home and see the amazing benefits it has to offer.