Our skin becomes dull and dry due to the lack of hydration and moisturisation. Dry skin may seem to be a very common skin issue but if not taken care of properly, it can also lead to more damage on the skin like itching and other skin infections.

Peeling skin often makes us worry especially when it appears on face..To some extent applying your regular moisturisers can stop this. But what if you have a better solution to this in your own kitchen?

Why Is Butter Beneficial For Skin?

Butter which is a rich source of fatty acids and Vitamin A can help in attaining a soft, moisturised, glowing and supple skin. Therefore, using butter in face masks is a great idea.

3 Ways To Use Butter For Glowing Skin

1) Butter And Banana Face Mask

The combination of banana and butter will bring a natural glow to your face.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 tsp unsalted butter

How To Prepare?

Take the ripe banana and mash it to make a smooth paste. If you want you can also blend the banana in a blender. Now add the butter into the banana paste and mix both the ingredients well.

How To Apply?

The application of this mask is also very simple. Apply the mask evenly with the help of a brush with soft bristles. Let it stay for about 10-15 minutes so that your skin can absorb the mask well. After 15 minutes, wash the mask off with cold water. Pat dry and apply a moisturiser. Repeat this remedy once a week for better results.

2) Cucumber And Butter Face Mask

This mask will effectively work if you are facing skin irritation, redness or allergy.

Ingredients

½ cucumber

1 tsp unsalted butter

How To Prepare?

Take the cucumber and cut it in to small pieces. Blend them to make a puree out of it. Add unsalted butter in to the cucumber paste and mix both the ingredients well.

How To Apply?

In a clean bowl, mix together 2 tbsp cucumber juice and 1 tsp butter. Apply this on your face evenly and leave it on for about 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, rinse it off in normal water. Repeat this remedy 2 to 3 times in a week for soft, supple and glowing skin.

3) Rose Water And Butter Face Mask

If you have dull skin this face mask will help in removing the dead skin cells. Adding rose water will also help in keeping the skin hydrated and moisturised.

Ingredients

1 tbsp rose water

1 tsp unsalted butter

How To Prepare?

All you need to do is mix together rose water and unsalted butter in a clean bowl to make a mask. You canalso prepare rose water with actual rose petals if they are available. If not, you can also use the ready-made rose water available in the market.

How To Apply?

Take a cotton pad/ ball and dip it in the rose water and butter mask. Apply this all over your cleansed face and neck. Leave the mask on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes wash your facewith normal water and pat dry. Apply some moisturiser and give a gentle massage at the end. This can be done 3 to 4 times in a week preferably at night before going to bed.

