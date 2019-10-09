5 Dark Chocolate Face Masks To Pamper Your Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Chocolate, especially dark chocolate is a treat to our taste buds and senses. But, what if we tell you that this yummy delight can benefit your skin in many amazing ways? Well, that is true. Dark chocolate is a treasure-trove of benefits for your skin and when applied topically can make your skin radiant and flawless. It helps keep the skin hydrated and add a natural glow to your skin.

Dark chocolate contains polyphenols and flavonoids that nourish and rejuvenate your skin from within. [1] Besides, cocoa is shown to contain more antioxidants than any other fruits. [2] This antioxidant properties of cocoa help to protect the skin from free radical damage. Moreover, it also protects the skin from the damage done by the harmful UV rays of the sun. We know how much damage can the sun rays do. In short, dark chocolate is a nourishing boost for the skin.

Let's now look at how you can use dark chocolate to benefit your skin.

Benefits of Chocolate Face Masks

1. Dark Chocolate, Milk And Brown Sugar Mix

Milk contains lactic acid that is a great agent to exfoliate the skin and improve the appearance and texture of your skin [4] . Brown sugar protects the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun and also the skin ageing caused due to overexposure to the sun [5] . Sea salt is a nourishing ingredient that moisturises the skin and makes it soft and supple[6] .

Ingredients

2 bars of dark chocolate

2/3 cup milk

3 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp sea salt

Method of use

In a double boiler, melt the chocolate.

To this melted chocolate, add the milk and give it a stir.

Next, add sugar and salt to it and mix everything together well.

Allow the mixture to cool down to room temperature.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for the best results.

2. Dark Chocolate, Honey And Lemon

Honey has many beneficial properties for the skin and it helps to improve the skin moisture and skin barrier to give you healthy and revitalised skin[7] . One of the best skin lightening agents, lemon also has astringent properties to unclog skin pores and prevent premature ageing of the skin[8] .

Ingredients

2 bars of dark chocolate

1 tsp honey

Few drops of lemon juice

Method of use

In a double boiler, melt the chocolate.

Take 1/4th cup of this melted chocolate in a separate bowl. Allow it to cool down to normal temperature.

Add honey and lemon to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

3. Dark Chocolate, Milk And Honey

The amazing properties of dark chocolate mixed with exfoliating and cleansing properties of milk and moisturising and protective properties of honey make up for a great face mask to nourish and refresh the skin.

Ingredients

1/4 cup melted dark chocolate

1 tbsp milk

Few drops of honey

Method of use

Take the melted chocolate in a bowl.

Add milk and honey to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Wipe it off with a tissue and wash off the residue.

Give your face a final cold water rinse.

4. Dark Chocolate, Yogurt And Gram Flour

Applied topically, yogurt not only improves skin moisture but also skin elasticity and adds a natural glow to your skin [9] . Gram flour cleanses the skin thorough ly to get rid of any dirt and impurities in the skin.

Ingredients

A bar of dark chocolate

1 tbsp gram flour

1/2 tsp yogurt

Method of use

Melt the chocolate on a double boiler. Let it cool down to room temperature.

Add gram flour and yogurt to it. Mix well.

Apply this mixture to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Sprinkle some water on your face and use circular motions to scrub and remove the pack off your face.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

5. Dark Chocolate And Multani Mitti

A special mask for those with oily skin, this helps to balance the sebum production in the skin. While the chocolate nourishes and hydrates the skin, multani mitti present in the mask takes out the excess oil from the skin and removes dirt and impurities from your skin leaving you with nourished and healthy skin. [10]

Ingredients

1-2 bars of dark chocolate

2 tbsp multani mitti

Method of use

In a double boiler, melt the dark chocolate.

To this, add mulatni mitti and mix well.

Allow the mixture to cool until lukewarm.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

View Article References [1] Saric, S., & Sivamani, R. K. (2016). Polyphenols and Sunburn.International journal of molecular sciences,17(9), 1521. doi:10.3390/ijms17091521 [2] Crozier, S. J., Preston, A. G., Hurst, J. W., Payne, M. J., Mann, J., Hainly, L., & Miller, D. L. (2011). Cacao seeds are a" Super Fruit": A comparative analysis of various fruit powders and products.Chemistry central journal,5(1), 5. [3] Heinrich, U., Neukam, K., Tronnier, H., Sies, H., & Stahl, W. (2006). Long-term ingestion of high flavanol cocoa provides photoprotection against UV-induced erythema and improves skin condition in women.The Journal of nutrition,136(6), 1565-1569. [4] Smith, W. P. (1996). Epidermal and dermal effects of topical lactic acid.Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology,35(3), 388-391. [5] Sumiyoshi, M., Hayashi, T., & Kimura, Y. (2009). Effects of the nonsugar fraction of brown sugar on chronic ultraviolet B irradiation-induced photoaging in melanin-possessing hairless mice.Journal of natural medicines,63(2), 130-136. [6] Proksch, E., Nissen, H. P., Bremgartner, M., & Urquhart, C. (2005). Bathing in a magnesium‐rich Dead Sea salt solution improves skin barrier function, enhances skin hydration, and reduces inflammation in atopic dry skin.International journal of dermatology,44(2), 151-157. [7] McLoone, Pauline et al. “Honey: A Therapeutic Agent for Disorders of the Skin.”Central Asian journal of global healthvol. 5,1 241. 4 Aug. 2016, doi:10.5195/cajgh.2016.241 [8] Kim, D. B., Shin, G. H., Kim, J. M., Kim, Y. H., Lee, J. H., Lee, J. S., ... & Lee, O. H. (2016). Antioxidant and anti-ageing activities of citrus-based juice mixture.Food chemistry,194, 920-927. [9] Yeom, G., Yun, D. M., Kang, Y. W., Kwon, J. S., Kang, I. O., & Kim, S. Y. (2011). Clinical efficacy of facial masks containing yoghurt and Opuntia humifusa Raf.(F-YOP).Journal of cosmetic science,62(5), 505-514. [10] Roul, A., Gustin, M. P., Clavaud, E., Verrier, B., Pirot, F., & Falson, F. (2020). Comparison of four different fuller’s earth formulations in skin decontamination. InSkin Decontamination(pp. 121-139). Springer, Cham.