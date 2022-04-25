Two-In-One: 7 Quick, Single-Ingredient Masks For Your Hair And Skin Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Spending time on skin and hair care can often be a drag; yes, we are aware that nothing gets better in just a day, and the same applies to your skin and hair. But what if I tell you that you can take care of your skin and your hair without having to put in a lot of effort?

No, we are not joking. We have gathered a list of single-ingredient face masks and hair masks that you can try out without putting in a lot of effort. And what's more, these face masks can be applied to both your face and hair.

One Ingredient Masks For Hair And Skin

1. Avocado

Avocados are superfoods that promote healthy skin and hair. Applying mashed avocados, a rich source of omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, to the skin can help relieve dryness, fight acne, and stimulate collagen production, preventing fine lines and wrinkles. In addition, due to biotin, the same treatment can make hair softer, glossier, and stronger.

Take a portion of ripened avocados, mash them using a spoon and apply them to your face. You can use a spoon of olive oil to apply to the hair and wash it off after 20 minutes.

2. Papaya

Mashed ripe papaya smeared all over your face is, in my opinion, one of the best things you can do to soothe your skin. Enzymes in papain exfoliate the skin mildly, leaving it brighter. Moreover, the fruit contains high vitamin A and C levels that reduce pigmentation and promote skin regeneration.

Take half a papaya, cut it into two equal pieces, mash it and apply it to your face and hair. Wash it off after 15-20 minutes.

3. Banana

It's no secret that bananas are good for your hair. So if you have some overripened bananas in the kitchen, don't throw them out but keep them for your skincare. The potassium and silica in bananas are great for strengthening, softening, and thickening the hair.

Mash some bananas without leaving lumps and apply liberally over the face and neck, and your hair too. Wash it off once it dries or after 20 minutes.

4. Tomato

Antioxidants (lycopene in particular) found in tomatoes repair skin, improve collagen synthesis, and increase radiance. In addition, tomatoes contain acids (such as malic acid) that help tighten pores and minimise them.

Take a nicely ripened tomato, mash it well and apply it to your face and hair; for your hair, you can add 2-3 spoons of coconut oil and wash it off after 20 minutes.

5. Potato

Potatoes contain a high amount of iron, which promotes a healthy and glowing complexion. Azelaic acid, found in potatoes, brightens the skin. Additionally, potato juice promotes the growth of hair follicles. By preventing hair thinning, it provides nourishment for the follicles, and the compounds present in potatoes bind with oxygen to strengthen the hair strands, preventing hair fall.

Cut the potato into cubes and add the potato to the blender with water. Blend and pour the mixture into a strainer. Use a fork or spoon to get the juice out. Apply to face and hair and wash it off once it dries.

6. Oatmeal

The unique thing about oatmeal is that it contains saponins (cleansing ingredients) and oils. Known for its exfoliating and brightening properties, this ingredient can remove dead skin and unclog pores. In addition, it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, so it can improve the health of the skin.

Simply pulverise the oatmeal, add water to form a paste, apply it to your hair and face, and wash it off after 15-20 minutes.

7. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is a powerful source of lactic acid, proteins, and probiotics, making it an excellent ingredient for both hair and skin. As well as cooling the skin and scalp during summer, chilled yoghurt also deeply cleanses the scalp and improves the skin. In addition, yoghurt softens hair and tames frizz and tightens pores and makes skin look supple.

Take a generous amount of yoghurt, apply it to your face and hair, and wash it off once it dries.

Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:20 [IST]