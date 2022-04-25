Just In
- 47 min ago Eid Mubarak: 5 Home Decor Ideas for Eid Al-Fitr 2022
- 1 hr ago Happy World Laughter Day 2022: Greetings, Messages, Quotes, Jokes And Wishes
- 2 hrs ago Expert Article: Tooth Implants - What, When Why!
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 25 April 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- News Macron gets a congratulatory message from friend Narendra Modi
- Movies Ajay Devgn On Directing Amitabh Bachchan In Runway 34: He Never Questions You As The Director
- Finance Buy This Banking Stock, The Shares Can Jump 40%, Brokerages Upbeat
- Technology Nokia G21, Nokia G11 With Unisoc T606 SoC Coming To India On April 26
- Sports Jokic scores 37 as Nuggets avoid sweep, Pelicans level series
- Automobiles Another EV Scooter Explosion: Man Aged 40 Dies
- Education World Book Day: The Best Books Everyone Should Read In Their Lifetime
- Travel Tips For First Time International Travellers
Two-In-One: 7 Quick, Single-Ingredient Masks For Your Hair And Skin
Spending time on skin and hair care can often be a drag; yes, we are aware that nothing gets better in just a day, and the same applies to your skin and hair. But what if I tell you that you can take care of your skin and your hair without having to put in a lot of effort?
No, we are not joking. We have gathered a list of single-ingredient face masks and hair masks that you can try out without putting in a lot of effort. And what's more, these face masks can be applied to both your face and hair.
One Ingredient Masks For Hair And Skin
1. Avocado
Avocados are superfoods that promote healthy skin and hair. Applying mashed avocados, a rich source of omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, to the skin can help relieve dryness, fight acne, and stimulate collagen production, preventing fine lines and wrinkles. In addition, due to biotin, the same treatment can make hair softer, glossier, and stronger.
Take a portion of ripened avocados, mash them using a spoon and apply them to your face. You can use a spoon of olive oil to apply to the hair and wash it off after 20 minutes.
2. Papaya
Mashed ripe papaya smeared all over your face is, in my opinion, one of the best things you can do to soothe your skin. Enzymes in papain exfoliate the skin mildly, leaving it brighter. Moreover, the fruit contains high vitamin A and C levels that reduce pigmentation and promote skin regeneration.
Take half a papaya, cut it into two equal pieces, mash it and apply it to your face and hair. Wash it off after 15-20 minutes.
3. Banana
It's no secret that bananas are good for your hair. So if you have some overripened bananas in the kitchen, don't throw them out but keep them for your skincare. The potassium and silica in bananas are great for strengthening, softening, and thickening the hair.
Mash some bananas without leaving lumps and apply liberally over the face and neck, and your hair too. Wash it off once it dries or after 20 minutes.
4. Tomato
Antioxidants (lycopene in particular) found in tomatoes repair skin, improve collagen synthesis, and increase radiance. In addition, tomatoes contain acids (such as malic acid) that help tighten pores and minimise them.
Take a nicely ripened tomato, mash it well and apply it to your face and hair; for your hair, you can add 2-3 spoons of coconut oil and wash it off after 20 minutes.
5. Potato
Potatoes contain a high amount of iron, which promotes a healthy and glowing complexion. Azelaic acid, found in potatoes, brightens the skin. Additionally, potato juice promotes the growth of hair follicles. By preventing hair thinning, it provides nourishment for the follicles, and the compounds present in potatoes bind with oxygen to strengthen the hair strands, preventing hair fall.
Cut the potato into cubes and add the potato to the blender with water. Blend and pour the mixture into a strainer. Use a fork or spoon to get the juice out. Apply to face and hair and wash it off once it dries.
6. Oatmeal
The unique thing about oatmeal is that it contains saponins (cleansing ingredients) and oils. Known for its exfoliating and brightening properties, this ingredient can remove dead skin and unclog pores. In addition, it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, so it can improve the health of the skin.
Simply pulverise the oatmeal, add water to form a paste, apply it to your hair and face, and wash it off after 15-20 minutes.
7. Yoghurt
Yoghurt is a powerful source of lactic acid, proteins, and probiotics, making it an excellent ingredient for both hair and skin. As well as cooling the skin and scalp during summer, chilled yoghurt also deeply cleanses the scalp and improves the skin. In addition, yoghurt softens hair and tames frizz and tightens pores and makes skin look supple.
Take a generous amount of yoghurt, apply it to your face and hair, and wash it off once it dries.
- skin careTurmeric And Garlic Homemade Face Masks For Fighting Acne: Which One Would You Choose?
- skin care5 Best Easy Homemade Face Packs For Oily Skin Suggested By An Expert
- fashion trendsWardrobe Talks: 7 Effective Ways To Keep Your Accessories Like Hairbands And Ties Sorted
- fashion trendsIt’s Actually Okay For Masks To Become A Trend, Here’s Why
- skin care10 Effective Yogurt-Based Home Remedies To Get Glowing Skin
- skin care5 Dark Chocolate Face Masks To Pamper Your Skin
- body careHow To Use Yogurt To Benefit Your Skin And Hair
- skin care5 Must-Try Mud Face Masks To Tackle Various Skin Issues
- skin care5 Fabulous Home-made Fruit Peel Off Face Masks To Give You Glowing Skin
- skin careWhy Are Face Sheet Masks The Trend This Year?
- skin care3 Ways To Use Butter For Glowing Skin
- beautyClay Face Masks To Tackle Various Skin Problems