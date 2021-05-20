Wardrobe Talks: 7 Effective Ways To Keep Your Accessories Like Hairbands And Ties Sorted Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

While we are staying at home amid pandemic, household chores quite naturally occupy our mind. In the absence of domestic help because of Covid-19 pandemic, we mostly have to do everything ourselves including tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and organising clutter. Now that we do have time whilst working at home as our travel time is reduced, we can actually focus on chores that we had been overlooking for long. So, with household chores in perspective, every Thursday, we bring to you 'Wardrobe Talks' where we talk about how to arrange your wardrobe. In the last two editions of wardrobe talks, we talked about the perks of keeping cotton and muslin saree covers and how to keep your shoes safe and organised in the wardrobe, in this edition, we would be discussing about arranging accessories in the wardrobe.

Speaking of accessories, it includes ties, watches, hairbands, makeup items, bags, and other such baubles, which you may not realise but can take up a lot of wardrobe space. These items can very well be kept on places like a dressing table, a simple wooden table, and other side tables with drawers but assuming that you don't have much space and want to keep these accessories in the wardrobe, we have your sorted. Apart from that, sometimes you want privacy as to your accessories too and want them concealed in your wardrobe, as opposed to a display. So, here are 7 following ways that can help keep your cupboard arranged.

Picture Source: Amazon

1. A Mirrored Box For Ties And Watches

If you are a tie connoisseur and watch enthusiast with classy cufflinks and tie pins, you should totally invest in a mirrored box and keep it in either a drawer or the second last shelf of your cupboard. The mirrored box like the one in the picture has many compartments and a drawer, where you can store in your ties and other accessories. In fact, with the mirror fixed inside the box, you can also fix your tie and tie pins accordingly. But if you can't invest in a mirrored box these days, you can alternatively make a DIY cardboard box with compartments like as shown in the mirrored box, in order to keep your fashionable accessories organised.

Picture Source: Pinterest

2. The Hanging Loops For Hairbands And Scarves

If you collect hairbands, face masks and scarves, the hanging loops with a magnet on its backside can be fixed on inside the door of your wardrobe. These colourful sleek hangings with loops at the end can be a safe haven for your hairbands. If you want to keep scarves or face masks, you can do so by inserting them in the loop but you should tie both the ends so that your scarf or face mask doesn't fall. Such hangings would not only reduce the chances of your hairbands and scarves getting misplaced but also if you purchase a colourful hanging loop, it can add a personality to your wardrobe space and give the dull space a vibrant touch.

Picture Source: Amazon And Flipkart

3. Multipurpose Makeup Box And Pouches

We do have a tendency of keeping our makeup items such as makeup brushes, lip shades, and eye shadow palettes scattered. And when we need a particular makeup item the most, we end up finding it everywhere. Sometimes our travel toiletries such as lotions and sunscreens also get misplaced. In order to avoid misplacement, you should either buy a multipurpose makeup box or smart pouches in different sizes. A makeup box with various compartments and a drawer can help you keep your makeup items sorted, particularly if you have a lot of makeup accessories. However, if you have less makeup or just the basic makeup items or toiletries, you can keep them in the pouch (es). Also, a pouch takes up less space and you can mount one pouch on the other, in order to save space. If you have pouches in the same hue, they can also be labelled like 'Toiletries' 'Face Masks' and 'Makeup' so that you find your items easily. Apart from toiletries, face masks, and basic makeup kit, you can keep brushes, combs, and sanitary pads in your different pouches, depending on the size. A multipurpose makeup box can be kept on the side of one of the shelves, preferably the center (hanger) one. Pouches can be easily kept in the drawers of your wardrobe.

Picture Source: Pinterest

4. A Hook Board For Hats And Belts

On the inside door of the wardrobe, you can also get a hook board with large hooks fixed. Hooks do have a lot of perks when it comes to keeping your cupboard organised. A hook board can keep your various fashion accessories in place, particularly when you have a lot of clothes. A hook board can do what a hanger cannot. So, if you have items including hats, caps, belts, jhola tote bags, and umbrellas, you can hang them on a hook board (s). The hook boards will help you keep excess off from the main shelves and drawers and thereby also make your wardrobe look minimal and neat.

Picture Source: Amazon

5. A Miscellaneous Accessory Box

Sometimes, we have a collection of items, trinkets, and baubles but we can't label them and so they easily fall in the miscellaneous category. The problem with miscellaneous items is that we might think that they are least of our concern but it becomes a headache when we need one but can't find it - exactly the moment we realise that we should have kept that particular item properly and not thrown it around casually somewhere in the room. So, suppose you have objects like a pen drive, a pen, keys, a screwdriver, a scotch tape, scissors etc.., which you don't know where exactly to put, you can put them in a miscellaneous accessory box. You can make a DIY cardboard or a wooden box (depending on your skill set) with a number of compartments and without the lid or cover to store miscellaneous items, which are just as useful (probably more than) other accessories. You can either keep this miscellaneous box in the drawer or on the top or bottom shelf because you might not need these miscellaneous items regularly.

Picture Source: Pinterest And eBay

6. A Box Or Pouches For Purse

Unless it is light cloth purse like a jhola, hanging a sturdy purse on the hook board would give your wardrobe a cluttered look. So, it is better if you store your sturdy purses and clutches in a cardboard box. Adding to that, you can also keep your purse in a transparent purse pouch, so that your luxurious purse stays free of dust. The benefit of keeping a big box is that you can keep different purses in one box but a pouch keeps your purse safer from decay. It is same thing as keeping your sarees in a muslin bag or shoes in a box or a tree.

Picture Source: Walmart

7. Small Hooks For Light Accessories

Small hooks can be fixed on the inside of your wardrobe or installed around your hanger area. Small hooks can help you keep your light accessories that are as precious as any other major accessory, in check. These hooks also help reduce your accessories from getting misplaced. Accessories like your spectacles, sunglasses, keys, trinkets, costume jewellery like neckpieces and bracelets, hairbands, rubber bands, etc.., can be placed on small hooks. With the small hooks, it would be easier for you to find your light accessories and you can take them out quickly without having to make an effort to pull the drawer to find your accessory in pouch. Unlike miscellaneous items, these accessories are a part of your daily life and so you should put the hook where it is easier to fetch these light baubles.

So, which accessory storage idea you liked the most and are willing to incorporate? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Picture Source: Pinterest