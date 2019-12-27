10 Effective Yogurt-Based Home Remedies To Get Glowing Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Face packs are a great way to pamper your skin. How effective a face pack is, depends on the ingredients used to make it. You might have heard people asking for an orange face pack or walnut scrub. This is because these ingredients work best for the specific skin issue they are looking to tackle. And if you are after healthy and glowing skin, yogurt is the ingredient you need. And what better to use it than in a homemade face pack that is 100% natural and cost-effective?

What made yogurt so effective is the lactic acid present in it. Lactic acid exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells, and impurities to improve skin texture and appearance, and add a natural glow to your skin. So here we are today with 10 fabulous yogurt home remedies to get the glowing skin you so desire.

1. Yogurt And Cucumber Cucumber is a soothing and hydrating ingredient for the skin. Mixed with the exfoliating properties of yogurt, you have a nourishing face mask that will give you glowing, moisturised and smooth skin. Ingredients 2 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp grated cucumber Method of use Take the grated cucumber in a bowl.

Add yogurt to this and mix everything together well.

Apply the paste on our face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 2. Yogurt And Banana Apart from keeping the skin hydrated, banana has a soothing and cooling effect on the skin. Ingredients 1 tbsp yogurt

1 ripe banana Method of use In a bowl, mash the banana into pulp.

Add yogurt to this and mix well to get a smooth paste.

Wash your face with cold water and pat dry.

Apply the paste to your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

Pat dry and apply some moisturiser. 3. Yogurt And Rice Flour Rice flour improves skin hydration and has antioxidant properties that help maintain youthful skin. Ingredients 1 tsp yogurt

1/2 tsp rice flour Method of use Take the yogurt in a bowl.

Add rice flour to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water. 4. Yogurt, Potato And Honey Potato helps tackle spots and hyperpigmentation and thus provides an even tone to your skin. The antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of honey give you healthy, glowing and soft skin. Ingredients 1 tbsp yogurt

1 tsp potato pulp

1 tsp honey Method of use In a bowl, take the potato pulp.

Add honey to it and give it a good stir.

Next, add yogurt to it and mix everything together well.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 5. Yogurt And Turmeric Well-known for its antibacterial properties, turmeric improves the collagen production in the skin to improve skin elasticity. Ingredients 1/2 cup yogurt

1/4 tsp turmeric Method of use In the yogurt, add the turmeric and mix well to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly later using lukewarm water. 6. Yogurt And Honey The exfoliating properties of yogurt mixed with the nourishing and hydrating properties of honey make this a powerful remedy to get glowing and nourished skin. Ingredients 1/2 cup yogurt

2 tbsp honey Method of use In the yogurt, add the honey.

Stir it well to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 7. Yogurt And Besan Both yogurt and besan are gentle exfoliators for the skin that help to remove all the dead skin cells and impurities from the skin to leave you with supple and glowing skin. Ingredients 1/2 cup yogurt

1 tsp besan Method of use Add besan to the yogurt.

Mix both the ingredients together to get a smooth paste.

Massage your face in upward circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Rinse your face later using cold water. 8. Yogurt And Papaya Rich in vitamins A, B and C, papaya improve skin barrier function and collagen production in the skin to give you soft, supple and youthful skin. Ingredients 2 tbsp fresh yogurt

1 tsp papaya pulp Method of use In a bowl, take the papaya pulp.

Add yogurt to this and mix well to get a smooth paste.

Apply the mixture on your face before you go to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water in the morning. 9. Yogurt And Aloe Vera Gel A one-stop remedy for skin, aloe vera gel is a storehouse of essential properties that are essential to enrich the skin and maintain its elasticity and appearance. Ingredients 1 tsp yogurt

1 tsp aloe vera gel Method of use In a bowl, take the aloe vera gel.

Add yogurt to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your face before you go to sleep.

Leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off thoroughly in the morning and pat dry. 10. Yogurt, Beetroot, Lime Juice And Besan The acidic properties of lime juice deep cleanse the skin and the vitamin c present in beetroot helps remove the dead skin cells and impurities from the skin to provide a natural glow to your skin. Ingredients 1 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp beetroot juice

1 tbsp besan Method of use In a bowl, take the yogurt.

Add lime juice, beetroot juice and besan to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water and pat dry.