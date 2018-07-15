Clay Face Masks To Tackle Various Skin Problems Beauty lekhaka-Ajanta Sen

Clay is a wonderful and effective ingredient that has been used in skin care for a long time. In fact, many of us might have tried it at least once. Wondering how? Well, we all have tried multani mitti, right? It is actually a type of clay.

Clay has absorbing properties, meaning it sucks up the excess oil from your skin. It removes dirt and impurities from your skin and helps to maintain healthy skin. Not only that, clay has healing properties that can soothe and heal your skin and can help you tackle various skin issues.

In this article, we are going to discuss how you can include clay in your skincare and get beautiful and healthy skin.

Clay Face Masks For Different Skin Problems

1. For acne - bentonite clay

Bentonite clay absorbs the excess sebum from your skin and helps to tighten the skin pores. Known for its healing abilities, bentonite clay also helps to remove impurities and bacteria from the skin and thus helps to keep issues like acne at bay. [1]

Bentonite Clay with lemon juice & jojoba essential oil

The acidic nature of lemon keeps the harmful acne-causing bacteria away from the skin. [2] Jojoba oil has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin and provide relief from acne. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp bentonite clay

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp jojoba essential oil

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Take the bentonite clay in a bowl.

Add lemon juice in it and give it a good stir.

Next, add the jojoba essential oil.

Lastly, add enough water in the mixture so as to make a semi-thick paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly and pat dry.

2. For oily skin - green clay

Green clay is widely known because of its absorbent properties. It absorbs the excess sebum produced by the skin and thus helps to maintain the oil balance of the skin. [4]

Green clay with honey and lavender essential oil

Honey acts as a natural humectant that moisturises the skin without making it greasy. [5] Lavender essential oil helps to unclog and tighten the skin pores. This mask effectively keeps the excess oil in check, unclogs skin pores and helps to maintain healthy and glowing skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp French green clay

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp lavender essential oil

Water (as needed)

Method of use

Take the clay in a bowl.

Add honey and lavender essential oil in it and give it a stir.

Add enough water in it so as to make a paste of semi-thick consistency.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly.

Use this remedy once a week for the desired result.

3. For blackheads - red clay

Red clay gently exfoliates the skin and flushes out the toxins from the skin. It removes dead skin cells, dirt and impurities from the skin. Besides, it unclogs skin pores and helps to get rid of blackheads.

Red clay with avocado and rose water

Rich in vitamins A, C and E, avocado nourishes the skin and enriches dry and damaged skin. [6] Rose water removes the dirt and impurities from your skin and thus helps to treat the issue of blackheads.

Ingredients

2 tbsp Moroccan red clay

1 tsp mashed avocado

2 tbsp rose water

Method of use

Take the clay in a bowl.

Add avocado and rose water in it and mix everything together to make a paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on the affected area.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off using warm water.

4. For blemishes and acne scars - multani mitti

Multani mitti or fuller's earth removes the toxins from the skin. It contains various vitamins and minerals that help to remove the acne scars and blemishes. It can be applied topically in the form of a face mask to nourish the skin. [7]

Multani mitti with potato juice

Potato juice has antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage. [8] Besides, it helps to lighten the skin and thus helps to remove blemishes and acne scars.

Ingredients

1 tbsp multani mitti

2 tsp potato juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Rinse it thoroughly using lukewarm water.

5. To detoxify the skin - kaolin clay

White in colour, kaolin clay is rich in minerals that help to remove the dirt, impurities and excess oil from the skin. It thus helps to detoxify the skin. [9]

Kaolin clay with green tea and aloe vera gel

Green tea has antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage and helps to maintain healthy skin. [10] Aloe vera is a miraculous ingredient for the skin. It is a storehouse of vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin and remove the dirt and impurities from the skin. [11]

Ingredients

1 tsp kaolin clay

2 tsp green tea

1 tsp aloe vera gel

2 drops of lavender essential oil

Method of use

Take the clay in a bowl.

Brew some green tea and let it cool down.

Add 2 tsp of this green tea in the bowl.

Next, add aloe vera gel in the bowl.

Lastly, add the lavender essential oil and mix everything together well.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water and immediately follow it up with a splash of cold water.

6. To remove sun tan - multani mitti

Multani mitti absorbs the excess oil from the skin and helps to clean the skin.

Multani mitti with orange peel and milk

Orange peel cleans up your pores and brightens the skin and thus helps to remove the suntan. [12] Milk gently exfoliates the skin and removes the dead skin cells. Besides, it helps to lighten and brighten the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp multani mitti

1 tsp orange peel powder

1 tbsp milk

Method of use

In a bowl, take the multani mitti.

Add orange peel powder in the bowl.

Now, gradually add milk in it and mix everything together to make a paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the paste all over your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off using cold water.

7. To prevent signs of ageing - bentonite clay

Bentonite clay removes the skin impurities and tightens skin pores. Thus, it prevents signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles.

Bentonite clay and rosehip oil

Rosehip oil contains vitamin C that facilitates collagen production and thus improves skin elasticity to fight signs of ageing. [13]

Ingredients

2 tsp bentonite clay

A few drops of rosehip oil

Water (as needed)

Method of use

In a plastic bowl, take the bentonite clay.

Add the rosehip oil in it and give it a stir.

Add enough water in it so as to make a paste.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Things To Note

Choose the clay wisely: Clay is generally drying on the skin. They tend to absorb the oil produced in the skin. So, if you have dry skin, you might want to check which clay you are using. For instance, the above-mentioned French green clay is extremely drying and is not ideal for dry skin. Similarly, people with sensitive skin also need to be a little careful.

Clay is generally drying on the skin. They tend to absorb the oil produced in the skin. So, if you have dry skin, you might want to check which clay you are using. For instance, the above-mentioned French green clay is extremely drying and is not ideal for dry skin. Similarly, people with sensitive skin also need to be a little careful. Clean your face before you apply these masks: While going through the various face masks, you would have noticed each of them includes a step that says to clean the face and pat dry before the application. And that is exactly what you should do. Before using these masks use a mild cleanser to wash your face and then pat dry. This will ensure that all the dust and impurities are washed off and hence will help you get the full benefit of the respective mask.

While going through the various face masks, you would have noticed each of them includes a step that says to clean the face and pat dry before the application. And that is exactly what you should do. Before using these masks use a mild cleanser to wash your face and then pat dry. This will ensure that all the dust and impurities are washed off and hence will help you get the full benefit of the respective mask. Apply a thin layer of the mask: These masks dry out and hence can be a pain to take off. So, it is recommended to apply a thin and even layer of the mask, let it dry and rinse off. You mustn't layer the paste on your face.

These masks dry out and hence can be a pain to take off. So, it is recommended to apply a thin and even layer of the mask, let it dry and rinse off. You mustn't layer the paste on your face. Don't let the mask to dry down completely: This one again relates to the absorbing action of the clay. As you know, clay tends to absorb the sebum produced by the skin and that can make your skin extremely dry. So, don't let the mask dry completely. Just wait till the upper layer of the mask is dry.

This one again relates to the absorbing action of the clay. As you know, clay tends to absorb the sebum produced by the skin and that can make your skin extremely dry. So, don't let the mask dry completely. Just wait till the upper layer of the mask is dry. Moisturise afterwards: You skin will need some moisturisation after using these masks. So keep a moisturiser handy. After you're done with these masks, apply a nice coat of moisturiser on your face.

You skin will need some moisturisation after using these masks. So keep a moisturiser handy. After you're done with these masks, apply a nice coat of moisturiser on your face. Don't use it frequently: These clay masks are not for everyday use. You need to use these masks after certain intervals. You can use the clay masks once in a fortnight and that will be enough.



View Article References [1] Moosavi M. (2017). Bentonite Clay as a Natural Remedy: A Brief Review.Iranian journal of public health,46(9), 1176–1183. [2] Telang P. S. (2013). Vitamin C in dermatology.Indian dermatology online journal,4(2), 143–146. doi:10.4103/2229-5178.110593 [3] Lin, T. K., Zhong, L., & Santiago, J. L. (2017). Anti-Inflammatory and Skin Barrier Repair Effects of Topical Application of Some Plant Oils.International journal of molecular sciences,19(1), 70. doi:10.3390/ijms19010070 [4] Williams, L. B., Haydel, S. E., Giese, R. F., & Eberl, D. D. (2008). CHEMICAL AND MINERALOGICAL CHARACTERISTICS OF FRENCH GREEN CLAYS USED FOR HEALING.Clays and clay minerals,56(4), 437–452. doi:10.1346/CCMN.2008.0560405 [5] McLoone, P., Oluwadun, A., Warnock, M., & Fyfe, L. (2016). Honey: A Therapeutic Agent for Disorders of the Skin.Central Asian journal of global health,5(1), 241. doi:10.5195/cajgh.2016.241 [6] Lin, T. K., Zhong, L., & Santiago, J. L. (2017). Anti-Inflammatory and Skin Barrier Repair Effects of Topical Application of Some Plant Oils.International journal of molecular sciences,19(1), 70. doi:10.3390/ijms19010070 [7] Roul, A., Le, C. A. K., Gustin, M. P., Clavaud, E., Verrier, B., Pirot, F., & Falson, F. (2017). Comparison of four different fuller's earth formulations in skin decontamination.Journal of Applied Toxicology,37(12), 1527-1536. [8] Kowalczewski, P., Celka, K., Białas, W., & Lewandowicz, G. (2012). Antioxidant activity of potato juice.Acta Scientiarum Polonorum Technologia Alimentaria,11(2), 175-181. [9] Williams, L. B., & Haydel, S. E. (2010). Evaluation of the medicinal use of clay minerals as antibacterial agents.International geology review,52(7/8), 745–770. doi:10.1080/00206811003679737 [10] Katiyar, S. K. (2003). Skin photoprotection by green tea: antioxidant and immunomodulatory effects.Current Drug Targets-Immune, Endocrine & Metabolic Disorders,3(3), 234-242. [11] Surjushe, A., Vasani, R., & Saple, D. G. (2008). Aloe vera: a short review.Indian journal of dermatology,53(4), 163–166. doi:10.4103/0019-5154.44785 [12] Hou, M., Man, M., Man, W., Zhu, W., Hupe, M., Park, K., … Man, M. Q. (2012). Topical hesperidin improves epidermal permeability barrier function and epidermal differentiation in normal murine skin.Experimental dermatology,21(5), 337–340. doi:10.1111/j.1600-0625.2012.01455.x [13] Mármol, I., Sánchez-de-Diego, C., Jiménez-Moreno, N., Ancín-Azpilicueta, C., & Rodríguez-Yoldi, M. J. (2017). Therapeutic Applications of Rose Hips from Different Rosa Species.International journal of molecular sciences,18(6), 1137. doi:10.3390/ijms18061137