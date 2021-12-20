Turmeric And Garlic Homemade Face Masks For Fighting Acne: Which One Would You Choose? Skin Care oi-Devika Tripathi

Acne does sound annoying and it happens to most of us. If you have a mild acne breakout, you might want to fight it and if you are looking for some natural home-based solutions instead of those chemically-produced ones, we have 2 easiest masks that can help you control acne. You can make these masks easily and with the simplest of ingredients.

Turmeric And Honey Face Mask

With a half teaspoon of turmeric and a tablespoon of honey, you can make a mask that can help cure your acne. Turmeric being the natural anti-inflammatory, it can reduce inflammation and heal and soothe skin. As for honey, it helps in keeping the skin hydrated and is naturally anti-bacterial, which can combat future acne breakouts. This mask should be applied on the face for 10-15 minutes and then rinsed with warm or lukewarm water.

Garlic And Milk Face Mask

Garlic is another anti-inflammatory ingredient but you shouldn't apply it directly on your skin, for it can cause skin to sting. So, it would be better if you dip it into aloe vera or jojoba oil first, after crushing 1 clove of garlic. Then you can mix the crushed garlic in 2 tablespoons of milk. Milk naturally exfoliates the skin and you can leave this mask for 5-10 minutes on face and then rinse it with warm water. It would definitely make for a good mask for fighting acne.

