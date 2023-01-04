Ananya Panday’s Soft Contour Makeup Look: Get It In 7 Steps! Make Up Tips oi-Amritha K

As a preppy, manic pixie, Ananya Panday represents the dream of the Gen Z generation- well for most em.

Known for her love of color, Ananya Panday has experimented with mixing hues with interesting silhouettes both through her costume and makeup.

Panday recently wore an elegant bronze beauty look that, even in the cold temperatures of January, reminds you of the sunny days that lie ahead.

It was created by makeup artist Stacy Gomes, who paired bronze lids with sculpted cheeks and a balmy lip. It is also easy to transition the makeup look from day to night by adding a red lip, or any other bold lip colour of your choice.

It's your lucky day today - because we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to recreate Ananya Panday's soft contour makeup look.

Ananya Panday's Soft Contour Makeup Look: Get It In 7 Steps!

For a step-by-step explanation of how to create the full look, read on.

Step 1: Make sure your skin is well hydrated by applying a hydrating serum and moisturiser, and if you are going to be out in the sun, wear SPF.

Step 2: Then apply a light base product instead of conventional foundation, buffing it into the skin using a brush or sponge. Use a creamy concealer to cover scars and blemishes under your eyes and around any blemishes or scars.

Step 3: Using a fluffy brush, apply bronzer to the perimeter of your face, including the hairline, cheekbones and jawline. Alternatively, you can use a smaller brush to blend the product right under your cheekbones, close to your ears, for a more sculpted appearance. Be sure all edges are perfectly blended.

Step 4: Use a brow pencil to fill in sparse areas of your eyebrows, and then comb through with brow gel to keep them in place. Apply a rosy blush to the apples of the cheeks and blend seamlessly.

Step 5: Use a shimmery brown cream eyeshadow all over your lids and into the crease in a winged shape, then use a brush or fingers to blend away the edges. Use the same shade along the lower lash line to add subtle definition.

Step 6: To finish, smudge the eyes with a long-lasting pencil eyeliner in a black or deep brown shade. Curl the lashes and apply mascara. Use the tip of the mascara wand to comb through the lower lashes.

Step 7: Finish the makeup look by applying a sheer lipstick or tinted lip balm on the lips. Dust some loose powder along the T-zone and on any areas that become greasy during the day.

And, you are done!

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 22:29 [IST]