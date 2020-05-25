Just In
Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Ananya Pandey Gives Us Minimalist And Glamorous Eid Look
Eid Mubarak! Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival of breaking the fast, is best celebrated in a glamorous fashion. How about a look that is a mix of minimalist approach and glamour? On the occasion of Eid, Ananya Pandey shared a stunning look on her Instagram handle that was a great mix of these two.
In a post captioned, "Eid Mubarak sending everyone lots of love, good energy, peace and a BIG virtual hug #StayHome #StaySafe", Ananya shared a short video of herself looking stunning and Eid ready.
In the selfie-style video, Ananya can be seen in a nude and minimalist make-up. With a flawless base accentuated by dark eyebrows, Ananya kept things simple with a hint of blush on her cheeks and glossy nude shade on her lips. A slight touch of highlighter on the apples of cheeks gave her 'lit-from-within' vibes.
Eid Mubarak 🤗🙏🏻😇🌙🌟 sending everyone lots of love, good energy, peace and a BIG virtual hug ❤️ #StayHome #StaySafe
The young actress made the look ethereal and Eid-perfect with a diamond nose pin that added bling and glamour to the look. Bare, kohl-less eyes ramped the softness of the look up a notch. Her long black tresses styled in loose waves falling over her shoulder added the extra bit of glamour to the look.
For those who are a fan of the minimalist look and do not find themselves getting exciting over a full face of make-up and thousands of layers of products on the face, this is definitely the look you want to bookmark for future reference.
A look perfect for quarantine Eid, it requires a handful of products to create. All you need is blush, highlighter, lip gloss, eyebrow pencil and a nose pin to shine your way through Eid just like Ananya.
So, are you ready to rock this gorgeous look this Eid?