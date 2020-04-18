Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Katrina Kaif And More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

We are still at throwbacks, guys! And some beautiful and raw glimpses of our favourite celebrities. Last week on Instagram was our celebrities sharing their best moments and their best looks from the times when the world was not under a lockdown. Through it all shone the husting life- the life on sets, the life on a music video and the life of photoshoots.

Apart from the glorious lives, we had a couple of moments that showed how fascinating simple and everyday looks can be. The last week on Instagram was full of such contrasts that you would be fascinated. Here we go!

Jennifer Lopez PC: Instagram/Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez is often seen in what you could call the signature Jennifer Lopez look. Wearing a pink dress with dramatic sleeves, Jennifer's make-up is as flawless as ever with a bronzed and sculpted base, smokey eyes, highlighted high points of the face and a nude glossy lip. And we are glad that this is a look we are never getting tired of. Recommended Read: Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Eyeshadow With Nail Paint, Cements New Beauty Trend Selena Gomez PC: Instagram/Selena Gomez Selena Gomez posted a picture of her on her Instagram handle from the set of her song boyfriend. With kohled eyes, brushed eyebrows, highlighted and sculpted face, and orange lips paired with dark wavy hair with caramel highlights, she was looking like an absolute dream. Katrina Kaif PC: Instagram/Katrina Kaif As a beauty lover, we tend to relate it (beauty) to something extravagant and OTT. If the nude and natural look is any indication, it is that beauty is not a set definition. Enjoying the quarantine with her sister, Katrina Kaif has been giving us 'no-makeup' make-up goals. The glossy pink lips and superbly brushed eyebrows were the stars of her look. Ananya Pandey PC: Instagram/Ananya Pandey Sharing another one of Daboo Ratnani's photoshoot pics, Ananya Pandey urged the people to stay safe at home last week. Ananya's nude bronzed look with sharp eyebrows and glossy pink lips is quickly becoming our favourite. Recommended Read: Smokey Eyes, Deeper Lip Liner And All That Was '90s Makeup Malavika Mohanan PC: Instagram/Malavika Mohanan There is no one better than Malavika Mohanan to give you traditional make-up goals. Her looks are simple yet fascinating and although they look effortless you can see the efforts behind the beautiful looks. Last week on Instagram, she wished her followers a happy Vishu while praying for everyone's safety in a beautiful black saree accentuated with smokey eyes, sharp eyebrows and the two strands of hair framing her face. Nora Fatehi PC: Instagram/Nora Fatehi Nude looks are the best to enhance your natural features if done right. Add a natural glow to it and you have a mesmerising look. And that is what we thought of Nora Fatehi's latest post on Instagram. Posing for the camera in a stunning black attire, Nora can be seen in an extremely nude look with expert highlighting making the look ravishing. We are in love! Alia Bhatt PC: Instagram/Masaba Gupta Designer Masaba Gupta has been posting a few of her greatest hits on Instagram lately and this look of Alia Bhatt's stayed with us. In the post, Alia can be seen in a denim attire with her usual natural make-up look. What caught our attention is the hairdo. With the deep side-parting and her shoulder-length hair flicked at the ends, Alia gives us a great everyday hairstyle to look stylish.