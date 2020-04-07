ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Smokey Eyes, Deeper Lip Liner And All That Was '90s Makeup

    By

    Celebrated make-up artist Wayne Goss recently posted a stunning picture of Pam Andreson all dolled up on his Instagram handle with the caption that talked about the '90s makeuup and we were instantly reminded of how makeup as an art has evolved over the years. And also that the charm of '90s make-up would remain unmatched.

    View this post on Instagram

    Oh how I loved the 90s makeup. Smokey eye. Nude lip. Deeper lip liner. No highlighter. No bronzer. Just. Gorgeous! Makeup by Alexis Vogel.

    A post shared by Wayne Goss - Makeup Artist (@gossmakeupartist) on

    "Oh how I loved the 90s makeup. Smokey eye. Nude lip. Deeper lip liner. No highlighter. No bronzer. Just. Gorgeous! Makeup by Alexis Vogel." captioned Wayne and we couldn't have put in better words. The post also clearly marks the difference between today's OTT make-up and the much simpler make-up of the90s.

    The post is sure to make the '90s kids nostalgic and the younger generation to wonder about the trending makeup looks of the era. Well, let us tell the younger lot, there were certainly quite a few cringe-worthy beauty trends in the '90s. But for the most part, it was awe-inspiring.

    And if you are curious to know about what did and did not consist of '90s makeup, you are in luck for we are going to tell you all about it.

    The Major Makeup Trends Of The '90s

    Array

    Smokey eyes

    PC: Pinterest

    Smokey eyes, as we have told multiple times, go way back. They were the super hot trend in the 90s and continue to do so. Interestingly, most of the celebrities were either seen in glittery eyeshadow or the brown smokey eyes.

    Array

    Super thin eyebrows

    PC: Pinterest

    Oh, the horror of over-plucked eyebrows! The super-thin eyebrows were seen everywhere in the 90s. So much so that you would spot almost every lady rocking this look. And almost all of them regret ever doing that.

    Array

    Nude lips

    PC: Pinterest

    While they might not have been popular from the name, the nude lips nevertheless go back to the 90s. In fact, brown lips were the most common during the era.

    Array

    Intense lip liners

    PC: Pinterest

    Lip liners can do magic. More so in the 90s. Today, we use lip liners to define our lips and blend it with the lipstick. Not in the 90s. Lip liners were deeper and pretty much a look. The lipsticks always used to be a shade or two lighter than the lip liner.

    Array

    Blue eyeshadow

    PC: Pinterest

    Blue eyeshadow is not a recent craze, you guys! It was quite popular in the 90s as well. It definitely has made a grand comeback.

    Array

    Burgundy lips

    PC: Pinterest

    After the nude lips, the next best was burgundy lips. If we scroll through the images of 90s make-up, we are sure you will find more than a few with rich, bold and burgundy lips.

    Array

    Glittery eyeshadow

    PC: Pinterest

    Now, blue eyeshadow was popular but you would not spot it that often. What you would often spot is the glittery eyes with a minimal base and dark kohl that defined the eyes.

    Array

    Uber-glossy lips

    PC: Pinterest

    What do you pair with the glittery eyes? Uber-glossy lips of course. No, you did not read that right. It was a thing in the 90s.

    What You Wouldn't Find In The 90s Makeup

    Array

    Blinding highlighter

    Highlighters are a major part of the make-up looks today. You see the picture of any influencer with make-up on and you would find them angling the shot in a way that would bring out the highlight. But, not in the 90s. Hightlighter was used then to add a radiant glow to the face and the same holds true today if you want to rock a natural and glowing look.

    Array

    Contouring

    PC: Instagram

    Sharp jawline and pointed nose are a thing of the present. In the 90s, you would work with what you got and keep it natural.

    Array

    Bronzing

    PC: Instagram

    The love for a good tan makes bronzer a necessity in your make-up vanity. Well, not in the 90s. What you would see is the natural skin tone, maybe tweaked a bit by the foundation shade. That's all.

    Array

    Matte look

    PC: Instagram

    How do you like the complete matte look? Many today prefer it whether it comes to your base or the eyeshadow texture. In the 90s, however, the dewy finish was the trend. The base would have a nice sheen to it and the eyeshadow would be glittery.

    More MAKEUP News

    Read more about: makeup trends 90s nineties beauty
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue