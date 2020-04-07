Smokey Eyes, Deeper Lip Liner And All That Was '90s Makeup Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Celebrated make-up artist Wayne Goss recently posted a stunning picture of Pam Andreson all dolled up on his Instagram handle with the caption that talked about the '90s makeuup and we were instantly reminded of how makeup as an art has evolved over the years. And also that the charm of '90s make-up would remain unmatched.

"Oh how I loved the 90s makeup. Smokey eye. Nude lip. Deeper lip liner. No highlighter. No bronzer. Just. Gorgeous! Makeup by Alexis Vogel." captioned Wayne and we couldn't have put in better words. The post also clearly marks the difference between today's OTT make-up and the much simpler make-up of the90s.

The post is sure to make the '90s kids nostalgic and the younger generation to wonder about the trending makeup looks of the era. Well, let us tell the younger lot, there were certainly quite a few cringe-worthy beauty trends in the '90s. But for the most part, it was awe-inspiring.

And if you are curious to know about what did and did not consist of '90s makeup, you are in luck for we are going to tell you all about it.

The Major Makeup Trends Of The '90s

Smokey eyes PC: Pinterest Smokey eyes, as we have told multiple times, go way back. They were the super hot trend in the 90s and continue to do so. Interestingly, most of the celebrities were either seen in glittery eyeshadow or the brown smokey eyes. Super thin eyebrows PC: Pinterest Oh, the horror of over-plucked eyebrows! The super-thin eyebrows were seen everywhere in the 90s. So much so that you would spot almost every lady rocking this look. And almost all of them regret ever doing that. Nude lips PC: Pinterest While they might not have been popular from the name, the nude lips nevertheless go back to the 90s. In fact, brown lips were the most common during the era. Intense lip liners PC: Pinterest Lip liners can do magic. More so in the 90s. Today, we use lip liners to define our lips and blend it with the lipstick. Not in the 90s. Lip liners were deeper and pretty much a look. The lipsticks always used to be a shade or two lighter than the lip liner. Blue eyeshadow PC: Pinterest Blue eyeshadow is not a recent craze, you guys! It was quite popular in the 90s as well. It definitely has made a grand comeback. Burgundy lips PC: Pinterest After the nude lips, the next best was burgundy lips. If we scroll through the images of 90s make-up, we are sure you will find more than a few with rich, bold and burgundy lips. Glittery eyeshadow PC: Pinterest Now, blue eyeshadow was popular but you would not spot it that often. What you would often spot is the glittery eyes with a minimal base and dark kohl that defined the eyes. Uber-glossy lips PC: Pinterest What do you pair with the glittery eyes? Uber-glossy lips of course. No, you did not read that right. It was a thing in the 90s. What You Wouldn't Find In The 90s Makeup Blinding highlighter Highlighters are a major part of the make-up looks today. You see the picture of any influencer with make-up on and you would find them angling the shot in a way that would bring out the highlight. But, not in the 90s. Hightlighter was used then to add a radiant glow to the face and the same holds true today if you want to rock a natural and glowing look. Contouring PC: Instagram Sharp jawline and pointed nose are a thing of the present. In the 90s, you would work with what you got and keep it natural. Bronzing PC: Instagram The love for a good tan makes bronzer a necessity in your make-up vanity. Well, not in the 90s. What you would see is the natural skin tone, maybe tweaked a bit by the foundation shade. That's all. Matte look PC: Instagram How do you like the complete matte look? Many today prefer it whether it comes to your base or the eyeshadow texture. In the 90s, however, the dewy finish was the trend. The base would have a nice sheen to it and the eyeshadow would be glittery.