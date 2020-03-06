Just In
Jennifer Lopez Matched Her Eyeshadow With Her Nail Paint And Cemented A New Beauty Trend
Jennifer Lopez can't be beaten when it comes to slaying beauty trend. But it seems Jennifer just cemented a new beauty trend with her latest look. Monochromatic looks have been one of the hottest beauty trends of last week. With celebrities wearing pink and nude monochromatic looks, we had a hunch that this trend is here to stay. JLo's monochromatic look, however, not a traditional one. While most of the monochromatic looks match the eyes and the lips, Jennifer matched her eyes with her nails.
Golden Globes 2020: Jennifer Lopez Owns The Red Carpet In A Braided BunThe singer looks stunning as ever in a lavender eyeshadow make-up look created by her very talented make-up artist, Scott Barnes. Celebrity manicurist, Tom Bachik then painted her nails in the same shade as her eyeshadow- the matte lavender. The simple yet charismatic manicure did a lot for her look.
View this post on Instagram
Pretty in purple. 💜 A vivid lavender #monochromatic look for @jlo #nailsbytombachik
A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 𝙉𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨 (@tombachik) on
Talking about her make-up, as always, she went for dewy nude make-up with blushed, contoured and highlighted cheekbones. A pair of false lashes and glossy nude lipstick finished off her look. She kept the hairdo simple and chic with a knotted bun.
We are in love with this look and this take on the monochromatic look is one that everyone should give a try. We are also happy that Jennifer was the one to introduce this look.
