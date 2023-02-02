Ananya Panday's Favourite Skincare Ingredient: 3 Ways To Use It For Oily Skin Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Ananya Panday's skin glows like the Fourth of July every time she steps out thanks to her amazing skincare routine and DIYs.

Miss Pandey's Instagram account shows off her natural beauty and homemade skincare hacks - and there's plenty to choose from!

Coffee is one of the ingredients Ananya swears by, especially when used as an exfoliator with coconut oil.

Let's discuss how coffee can be used to treat oily skin.

As we will be discussing the benefits of coffee for oily skin, we will replace coconut oil because coconut oil is highly comedogenic, which means it can clog pores.

NOTE: Due to the fact that coconut oil may cause acne to worsen for some individuals, it is not recommended for people with extremely oily skin. If applied to the skin, it may clog pores and cause acne to worsen.

Coffee For Skincare: Benefits

Despite its popularity as a pick-me-up, coffee is also a great skincare ingredient.

It is true that a cup of coffee can provide antioxidants internally, however, the alleged skin benefits of coffee are obtained primarily through topical applications. This involves making a mask, scrub, or paste from fresh coffee grounds [1][2].

Here are the benefits of coffee for skin:

Due to the presence of caffeine in coffee, it has been shown that it can reduce the appearance of cellulite on the skin.

Due to the antioxidants in coffee, coffee may provide calming effects when applied topically.

By applying coffee directly to the skin, you may be able to reduce the appearance of sun spots, redness, and fine lines.

There may be a connection between inflammation and hyperpigmentation that can be reduced with coffee.

Combined with the natural exfoliation of coffee grounds, coffee can serve as an effective acne treatment.

Dark circles under the eyes may also be treated with coffee.

In addition to its anti-ageing properties, coffee can also be used to prevent skin damage after sun exposure.

Coffee For Oily Skin: 3 Ways To Use It

1. Coffee face scrub for oily skin

Ingredients

1 tablespoon coffee powder

1 tablespoon bentonite clay

½ tablespoon of argan or jojoba oil

Directions

Add one tablespoon of bentonite clay to one tablespoon of coffee.

Add half a tablespoon of argan or jojoba oil and mix well.

Apply to the face generously and all over your neck.

Using circular motions, gently scrub the T-zone area.

Let it sit for 15-20 minutes.

Use warm water to rinse it thoroughly once it has dried.

Make sure you follow up with your regular toner and moisturiser.

For best results, use 2-3 times per week.

2. Coffee face pack for pimples

Ingredients

1 tablespoon coffee powder

1/4th teaspoon of cinnamon powder

½ tablespoon of argan or jojoba oil

Directions

Combine one tablespoon of coffee powder with 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon powder and half a tablespoon of argan or jojoba oil.

Mix the concoction until it becomes smooth.

After 20 minutes, rinse your face with the coffee face pack.

For best results, use the face pack once a week.

3. Coffee face pack for acne

Ingredients

1 tablespoon ground coffee powder

Two tablespoons of yoghurt

½ teaspoon of turmeric

Directions

Take two tablespoons of ground coffee powder and yoghurt.

Take half a teaspoon of turmeric.

Make a paste by mixing all the ingredients together.

Apply the product to a clean face and leave it on for ten minutes.

Rinse off and moisturise.