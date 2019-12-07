Instagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora, Disha Patani & More

View this post on Instagram 🌼 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 29, 2019 at 3:53am PST Disha Patani Disha Patani's latest pics on her Instagram handle give us a lesson on how to rock the natural glowing look. Disha went bare face for what seemed like a chill day off. She wore a casual dress with chunky sunflowers printed all over it that went will the whole subtle and natural theme. The filled-in eyebrows, a little tint on the lip and the highlighted high points of the face was all that was needed to create this magical look. We suggest you give this look a try as will we.

View this post on Instagram @zaralarsson wearing 2019 Outstanding Achievement Award winner @armani at The #FashionAwards on Monday. @gettyimages A post shared by British Fashion Council (@britishfashioncouncil) on Dec 4, 2019 at 4:30am PST Zara Larrson Zara Larrson set a new make-up trend at the British Fashion Council Awards 2019 with her winged crease eye make-up look. She wore a subtle and dewy make-up look with blushed cheeks and glossy nude lips. Her eyebrows were filled-in and the high points of her face highlighted. Her eyes, however, is what you should focus on. Her eyelids were bare with a brown eyeliner thinly lining her upper lash line. An intense black liquid eyeliner, winged at the ends, was then used to trace the hollow of her eyes and carved out the crease.