Instagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora, Disha Patani & More
This week on Instagram was dazzling with two major dazzling awards functions- The Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards and The British Fashion Council Awards. The celebrities put their best foot forward on the red carpet of these events and gave us some drool-worthy beauty and fashion goals.
While Rita Ora and Zara Larrson set some brand new eye make-up trends, Disha Patani was seen in a bare and natural glowing make-up look. Kim Kardashian's look was juicy and intense and Ananya Pandey took some cues from a very famous look of Kim's.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is set to launch her holiday collection, Glitz and glam for her beauty brand, KKWBeauty. She posted on Instagram to announce the launch of her collection and her make-up was intense and juicy. We bet you'll love to wear this look on a date night.
Her eye make-up was a combination of dark matte and glittery silver eyeshadow. The highlighted inner corner of the eyes did a great job to pop up her eyes. The highlighter placed on the tip and bridge of her nose added a nice glow to the look. What we loved the most was her juicy wine lips.
Rita Ora
Rita Ora set the British Fashion Council Awards 2019 red carpet on fire with her flaming eye make-up look. Keeping the rest of the look pretty basic, use a turquoise glitter to create a blazing design around her eyes and we are hooked. Her make-up artist for the event, Marie Bruce made the look even more interesting by going for different designs in both the eyes.
She kept the eyelids bare with fluttery pair of false eyelashes framing her eyes. The lip shade was a subtle nad sensual mauve.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani's latest pics on her Instagram handle give us a lesson on how to rock the natural glowing look. Disha went bare face for what seemed like a chill day off. She wore a casual dress with chunky sunflowers printed all over it that went will the whole subtle and natural theme.
The filled-in eyebrows, a little tint on the lip and the highlighted high points of the face was all that was needed to create this magical look. We suggest you give this look a try as will we.
Zara Larrson
Zara Larrson set a new make-up trend at the British Fashion Council Awards 2019 with her winged crease eye make-up look. She wore a subtle and dewy make-up look with blushed cheeks and glossy nude lips. Her eyebrows were filled-in and the high points of her face highlighted.
Her eyes, however, is what you should focus on. Her eyelids were bare with a brown eyeliner thinly lining her upper lash line. An intense black liquid eyeliner, winged at the ends, was then used to trace the hollow of her eyes and carved out the crease.
Ananya Pandey
Ananya Pandey attended the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards in a make-up look that seems inspired by the look that Kim Kardashian made famous at Met Gala 2019- the wet look.
Her hairstyle was the star of the show with her wet, glossy and pulled back hair. Her make-up was dewy, luminous and highlighted that added to the wet look. We lover her soft pink glossy lips.