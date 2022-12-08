Ananya Panday Fitness Routine: 5 Tips From The Gehraiyaan Star Diet Fitness oi-Amritha K

Ananya Panday's love for fitness isn't a secret - every day, paparazzis barrage our social media with Ananya in and out of gym - so its only fair that we dedicate an article for it. No, not for the papparazis but from Ananya Panday's fitness journey.

Often sharing her humble words of workout wisdom via social media, Ananya Panday's 'less is more' fitness mantra often makes her look like a seasoned fitness enthusiast. Ananya Panday loves her low-intensity exercises, and she is a consistent gym-goer - be it amidst her shooting schedules or vacays.

Here are 5 tips from Ananya Panday fitness routine.

1. Aerial yoga, Pilates and silk yoga

Ananya swears by a daily dose of yoga first thing in the morning, and her days would be incomplete without a quick workout.

In addition to deepening stretches and releasing tension for those with rigid bodies like Panday's, aerial or silk yoga incorporates elements of other workout regimens, such as dance and Pilates.

In addition to improving flexibility, Pilates increases the strength and tone of the abdominal muscles, lower back, hips, and buttocks and provides balanced muscular strength on both sides of your body. It also helps with improved muscular control of your back and limbs [1].

2. Nature walks are a must!

Panday enjoys taking long nature walks as a mindful way to keep her mind calm and her body in good physical condition, as she makes time for it, according to Vogue.

Hiking is a cardiovascular exercise - the nature of the activity can greatly benefit heart health, and also keep the other vitals in check. Moreover, engaging in this activity can help you build the muscles in your legs. It can also strengthen your core muscles and enhance your balance [2].

3. Challenge your limits - healthily

Ananya's fitness routine involves challenging herself and her body's limits in a healthy manner, by mixing up some fitness tropes. But make sure you don't burnt out or too sore by going too far with the workouts. Always know your limits!

4. Try freehand

You may want to take a cue from Ananya Panday and turn to free hand exercises for your fitness and mental health. Freehand exercises, also known as calisthenics are workouts that can be performed without any equipment, relying solely on your body weight [3]. It is recommended that beginners start out with push-ups, squats, and planks to kick off their wellness journey.

5. It's all the about balance, baby!

"I eat well and clean six days a week. Then every Sunday, it's burgers galore '' Ananya shared in an earlier interview with Vogue.

Ananya Panday's daily diet is focused on boosting her immunity while she enjoys all-in indulgent cheat days as a result of her fast-tracking metabolism. Ananya's meal-plan is exactly what the doctor ordered and she makes sure not to stray far from it; starting out with homemade fresh fruit juices and ending it with lots of vitamin C.

You can add healthier bits into your daily meals slowly rather than sticking to disciplined dietary plans and you can save yourself a cheat-day, according to your schedule [4].

Story first published: Thursday, December 8, 2022, 16:09 [IST]