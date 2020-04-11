ENGLISH

    Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Lady Gaga, Kareena Kapoor, Gigi Hadid And More

    By

    One scroll down the Instagram lane will tell you it is the time for throwbacks, folks! Throwback Thursdays, as it would seem, is the new way of Quarantine. But, thanks to our favourite celebrities who are giving their best in keeping us entertained and encouraged, we have a few burst of beauty moments throughout the week. This week, it was all about the magazine covers and living the Quarantine life. From Lady Gaga to Ananya Pandey, let us see in this chaos of the silence, what are the best Instagram beauty looks of the week gone by!

    Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga featured in the May 2020 edition of the InStyle Magazine looking phenomenal. Wearing her signature pink hair made edgy with platinum highlights and styled in a pulled-back manner did a great job of complementing and distinguishing her make-up. If you look closely, you will see that her hair colour is translated on her eyes. The beautiful winged eyeshadow felt complete without the eyeliner. The mascara-coated eyelashes framed her eyes beautifully.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Who other than the Bebo of Bollywood can wear a look as simple as a nude lipstick and heavily kohled eyes and make it look exotic! Ever since she joined the Gram, Kareena Kapoor has been posting snippets of her personal life and making us go gaga over the cute moments. And we are happy that the quarantine did not put a stop to it. Captioned " Work from home they said...", Kareena's recent post features her in simple and nude look with pouty lips that you would love to recreate.

    Gigi Hadid

    Quarantine has quickly become a period of throwbacks. From celebrities to prestigious magazines, there is a lot of blast from the past happening over Instagram. And we are all for it. It takes us back to a different time for sure. Vogue recently posted a picture of Gigi Hadid from the March 2018 edition wearing an amazing Givenchy gown. What strikes the most in the picture is the wild and beautiful blue hair pulled back in a high ponytail. Who said blue is too unusual for hair colour? We absolutely love this look.

    Gal Gadot

    Wonder Woman Gal Gadot does not need a dramatic make-up look to make an impact. The Vogue May 2020 cover is enough evidence. Gal featured in the May cover of the prestigious magazine in a look that was simple, subtle and stunning. We are sure that it might not have been such a simple task to create this look but with the natural and sassy look as the outcome, we are not complaining.

    Ananya Pandey

    Ananya Pandey has lately been posting some of her Facetime fun moments with her Instagram followers ( as you know we tis not a time to mingle people). And her last Facetime post will force you to linger a little longer than you intended as you appreciate her make-up however simple it is. In the post, she can be seen in a flushed look with a subtle blush on the apples of the cheeks, highlighted high points, sharp eyebrows and glossy pink lips.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 13:21 [IST]
