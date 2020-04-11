Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Lady Gaga, Kareena Kapoor, Gigi Hadid And More

View this post on Instagram @instylemagazine May 2020 Story by @cristobalita Photographed by @nathanielgoldberg Creative direction by @nicolaformichetti Styled by @sandraamador.xx & @tomeerebout Hair by @fredericaspiras Makeup by @sarahtannomakeup Manicure by @mihonails A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Apr 8, 2020 at 8:51am PDT Lady Gaga Lady Gaga featured in the May 2020 edition of the InStyle Magazine looking phenomenal. Wearing her signature pink hair made edgy with platinum highlights and styled in a pulled-back manner did a great job of complementing and distinguishing her make-up. If you look closely, you will see that her hair colour is translated on her eyes. The beautiful winged eyeshadow felt complete without the eyeliner. The mascara-coated eyelashes framed her eyes beautifully.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Who other than the Bebo of Bollywood can wear a look as simple as a nude lipstick and heavily kohled eyes and make it look exotic! Ever since she joined the Gram, Kareena Kapoor has been posting snippets of her personal life and making us go gaga over the cute moments. And we are happy that the quarantine did not put a stop to it. Captioned " Work from home they said...", Kareena's recent post features her in simple and nude look with pouty lips that you would love to recreate.