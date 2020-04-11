Just In
- 2 min ago Easter 2020: Know About Its History, Reason Why It Never Falls On Same Date And Significance
-
- 1 hr ago Rhea Chakraborty Nails Her Red Pantsuit In Throwback Picture And It’s Perfect For Office Meetings
- 4 hrs ago 13 Best Combinations With Blue Shirt That Will Up Your Fashion Game Without Much Effort
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 11 April 2020
Don't Miss
- Technology Microsoft Surface Neo Dual-Screen Laptop Launch Unlikely This Year
- News As Goa goes dry, demand for hurrack surges
- Movies Kangana Ranaut Dressed As Sita For A School Play; Sister Rangoli Chandel Shares Childhood Memories
- Automobiles Hyderabad Man Builds ‘Coronavirus Car’ To Spread Awareness: Check It Out In This Video!
- Finance EPFO Settles 1.37 Lakh EPF COVID-19 Advance Withdrawal Claims In Less Than 10 Days
- Sports Rumour Has It: Upamecano Real Madrid's top defensive target, PSG eye Milinkovic-Savic
- Education BRICS Math Competition 2020 Registration And Important Details
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In April
Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Lady Gaga, Kareena Kapoor, Gigi Hadid And More
One scroll down the Instagram lane will tell you it is the time for throwbacks, folks! Throwback Thursdays, as it would seem, is the new way of Quarantine. But, thanks to our favourite celebrities who are giving their best in keeping us entertained and encouraged, we have a few burst of beauty moments throughout the week. This week, it was all about the magazine covers and living the Quarantine life. From Lady Gaga to Ananya Pandey, let us see in this chaos of the silence, what are the best Instagram beauty looks of the week gone by!
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga featured in the May 2020 edition of the InStyle Magazine looking phenomenal. Wearing her signature pink hair made edgy with platinum highlights and styled in a pulled-back manner did a great job of complementing and distinguishing her make-up. If you look closely, you will see that her hair colour is translated on her eyes. The beautiful winged eyeshadow felt complete without the eyeliner. The mascara-coated eyelashes framed her eyes beautifully.
|
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Who other than the Bebo of Bollywood can wear a look as simple as a nude lipstick and heavily kohled eyes and make it look exotic! Ever since she joined the Gram, Kareena Kapoor has been posting snippets of her personal life and making us go gaga over the cute moments. And we are happy that the quarantine did not put a stop to it. Captioned " Work from home they said...", Kareena's recent post features her in simple and nude look with pouty lips that you would love to recreate.
Gigi Hadid
Quarantine has quickly become a period of throwbacks. From celebrities to prestigious magazines, there is a lot of blast from the past happening over Instagram. And we are all for it. It takes us back to a different time for sure. Vogue recently posted a picture of Gigi Hadid from the March 2018 edition wearing an amazing Givenchy gown. What strikes the most in the picture is the wild and beautiful blue hair pulled back in a high ponytail. Who said blue is too unusual for hair colour? We absolutely love this look.
Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot does not need a dramatic make-up look to make an impact. The Vogue May 2020 cover is enough evidence. Gal featured in the May cover of the prestigious magazine in a look that was simple, subtle and stunning. We are sure that it might not have been such a simple task to create this look but with the natural and sassy look as the outcome, we are not complaining.
9 Amazing Make-up Tips To Make You Look Less Tired Instantly
|
Ananya Pandey
Ananya Pandey has lately been posting some of her Facetime fun moments with her Instagram followers ( as you know we tis not a time to mingle people). And her last Facetime post will force you to linger a little longer than you intended as you appreciate her make-up however simple it is. In the post, she can be seen in a flushed look with a subtle blush on the apples of the cheeks, highlighted high points, sharp eyebrows and glossy pink lips.