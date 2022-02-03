Just In
- 13 min ago Billie Eilish: 10 Things That Make The Grammy Award-Winning Singer Special
- 2 hrs ago Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning On Her Film Gangubai Kathiawadi's Latest Poster!
- 5 hrs ago Cancer Patients Cured 10 Years After Gene Therapy Aka CAR-T Cell Therapy, Reveal Doctors
- 8 hrs ago India Reports Over 1.72 Lakh Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 1,008 Fatalities
Don't Miss
- News UP elections: Meet the richest candidate for the first phase of poll
- Automobiles Kia India Exports More Than One Lakh Cars: Made-In-India Seltos & Sonet Exported To 90 Countries
- Movies Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin, Actress Wears White Outfit At Her Haldi Function
- Sports India's top diplomat to stay away from opening or closing ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics
- Finance These 3 SBI Equity Mutual Funds Have Given Good Returns; Check-Out Details
- Education UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Check CSE Prelims Registration Process, Eligibility And Other Details
- Technology Tecno Pova 5G India Launch Set For Next Week; Coming Under Rs. 20,000
- Travel Where To Go In February: 10 Top Destinations In South India
Ananya Panday Rocks Any Look With Just The Right Charisma!
Talking about charisma among young Bollywood actresses, Ananya Panday is what comes to mind. She has worked herself up in the Bollywood industry and isn't afraid of rocking any style, whether it is high-end fashion or casual street style. In her recent Instagram photo, she is looking absolutely gorgeous while rocking the colour blocking theme with abstract Y2K print.
Let's take a look at Ananya Panday's recent Instagram photo.
In her recent photoshoot, Ananya Panday has worn an abstract Y2K print top with a green skirt and blue heels to complete the look. Since the 2000s is coming back in trend, this outfit gives us major Y2K vibes. With loop earrings and a high ponytail, she is looking just like a true diva that is ready for her photoshoot. So, can we have 'Lights, camera, action', please!
With a caption that read, "Gehraiyaan title track playing on loooop all day, everyday", we certainly can't stop thinking about the release date of the movie this month. The song itself is so soothing that it is the perfect song for those chilly nights where you just don't want to go out but watch a movie online. Hence tune in to Gehraiyaan on February 11 only on Amazon Prime Video.
Along with this movie, Ananya Panday will star in Liger alongside Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and in Kho Gaye Hum Kaha alongside her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is believed to have been working hard for these roles and is definitely worth watching when the films release.
Now, coming back to the glamorous outfit in her latest post, tell us all your thoughts about the outfit! Would you want to wear it, too, and go out for a brunch? We would love to hear back from you guys in the comment section below.
- women fashionInstagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Alaya F And More
- make up tipsEid-ul-Fitr 2020: Ananya Pandey Gives Us Minimalist And Glamorous Eid Look
- women fashionInstagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Katrina Kaif And More
- women fashionInstagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Lady Gaga, Kareena Kapoor, Gigi Hadid And More
- skin careAnanya Pandey Shares Her Mother's 3-Ingredient DIY Face Mask To Get Fresh And Glowing Skin
- women fashionInstagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora, Disha Patani & More
- women fashionFilmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: The Ultimate Beauty Looks That Won The Red Carpet
- make up tipsFrom Deepika Padukone To Sonam Kapoor, Here Is A Look At Latest Make-up Looks From Bollywood Divas
- art cultureBillie Eilish: 10 Things That Make The Grammy Award-Winning Singer Special
- bollywood wardrobeAlia Bhatt Looks Stunning On Her Film Gangubai Kathiawadi's Latest Poster!
- menAllu Arjun's Stylist Harmann Kaur On Working With The Pushpa Star And His Onscreen Style
- bollywood wardrobeAnanya Panday Looks Cool In All-White Ensemble! PICS