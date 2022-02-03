Ananya Panday Rocks Any Look With Just The Right Charisma! Bollywood Wardrobe Nikita K

Talking about charisma among young Bollywood actresses, Ananya Panday is what comes to mind. She has worked herself up in the Bollywood industry and isn't afraid of rocking any style, whether it is high-end fashion or casual street style. In her recent Instagram photo, she is looking absolutely gorgeous while rocking the colour blocking theme with abstract Y2K print.

Let's take a look at Ananya Panday's recent Instagram photo.

In her recent photoshoot, Ananya Panday has worn an abstract Y2K print top with a green skirt and blue heels to complete the look. Since the 2000s is coming back in trend, this outfit gives us major Y2K vibes. With loop earrings and a high ponytail, she is looking just like a true diva that is ready for her photoshoot. So, can we have 'Lights, camera, action', please!

With a caption that read, "Gehraiyaan title track playing on loooop all day, everyday", we certainly can't stop thinking about the release date of the movie this month. The song itself is so soothing that it is the perfect song for those chilly nights where you just don't want to go out but watch a movie online. Hence tune in to Gehraiyaan on February 11 only on Amazon Prime Video.

Along with this movie, Ananya Panday will star in Liger alongside Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and in Kho Gaye Hum Kaha alongside her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is believed to have been working hard for these roles and is definitely worth watching when the films release.

Now, coming back to the glamorous outfit in her latest post, tell us all your thoughts about the outfit! Would you want to wear it, too, and go out for a brunch? We would love to hear back from you guys in the comment section below.