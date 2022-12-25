Ananya Panday’s Rosy Makeup Look Is Flawless: Try It Now! Make Up Tips oi-Amritha K

Ananya Panday recently teamed up with makeup artist Stacy Gomes for a look that combined blushing pink lips and shimmery, light reflective eyeshadow.

A minimal makeup look can be easily adapted as an everyday look. And that is exactly what this rosy makeup Ananya sported is all about!

This makeup style is all about radiant, glowing skin with a hint of blush on the cheeks. The well-defined eyebrows compliment the bright, mascara-covered eyes. And the bold brows and loads of mascara give the appearance of you being wide-awake - in the most subtle-glam way!

Here's how you can get Ananya Panday's rosy makeup look.

Ananya Panday's Rosy Makeup Look Is Flawless: Steps To Get It

The rosy makeup look is easy to recreate - but at the same time, has to be subtle - so make sure not to go overboard with the pink glam. We are going for soft-core feminine not Pink Panther in Valentino Pink!

Step 1: Make sure that you apply a hydrating base to your skin after cleansing and moisturising.

Step 2: With a brush or damp sponge, apply a radiant-finish foundation to your face. Apply one light layer until you are satisfied with the coverage. Dot and blend concealer where necessary. Use your fingers to melt a creamy highlighter into the skin on the high points of the face.

Step 3: Add warmth and dimension to your face by applying a cream bronzer to your forehead, cheekbones, and jawline.

Step 4: Next, apply a pink cream blush to the apples of your cheeks and blend it into your temples with your fingers. Set your makeup with a light dusting of translucent powder if you have oily skin that tends to become greasy over time.

Step 5: Then, comb through your eyebrows with a clear or tinted brow gel to fill in any sparse areas and define the shape.

Step 6: First, prime the eyelids with concealer. Once the eyelids feel slightly tacky to the touch, apply a pink-toned, duochrome pigment to the center of the lids and blend it toward the inner and outer corners. You can also apply a hint of this shade along the lower lash line with a pencil brush.

Step 7: Make your lashes appear fuller by using a waterproof brown eyeliner and curling the lashes, followed by applying two coats of your favourite mascara.

Step 8: Apply a lip gloss or any shade of lip gloss that you prefer.

Step 9: Lastly, apply liquid highlighter to the neck, collarbones, and shoulders to complete the look.

Do try the look and let us know in the comments!