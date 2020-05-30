Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Alaya F And More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

With the quarantine becoming the way of life, we no longer are relying upon the things to go back to the way they were. This week on Instagram was nothing if not a testimony to that. The week kickstarted with the auspicious day of Eid and the celebrities take on the stay-at-home Eid looks. The highlight soon shifted to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's song release 'Rain On Me'. The song instantly became a hit on social media and so did the looks of the pop stars.

By the end of the week, there were major announcements regarding the fashion week that are soon due. Much to our delight, Lakme Fashion Week and Paris Haute Couture Week announced that they have decided to go digital.

Amidst all this, we scrolled through the Gram to bring to you the best beauty looks posted last week. Some of these looks, you wouldn't want to let go of.

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande's latest release in collaboration with Lady Gaga is already a huge hit. But, it was not just the song, Ariana's look for the music video was a major hit for us as well. Along with the signature Ariana Grande look- flawless bronzed base and nude lips- she opted for a floating eyeliner that was outlined around her eyes like a winged eyeshadow. To our further surprise, she ditched the high ponytail and left her long hair open. Lady Gaga With the face masks ruling your outfit of the day, are you wondering how to get your make-up noticed? Well, Lady Gaga has the perfect solution for you. You just need to keep your eyeshadow blazing. In one of her posts last week, Lady Gaga could be seen wearing a face mask with a winged eyeshadow that even the huge statement mask on her face could not hide. Alaya F Digital edition and self-shot magazine covers are the next big thing. Latest addition to this was Alaya F self-shot and dresses cover for the Brides Today magazine. For the particular cover, Alaya turned into the modern Indian bride and stole our hearts with her look. Alaya's look was a touch of traditional bridal look- the string of dots over her eyebrows and the bindi- mixed with the contemporary women's taste. Keeping it raw and traditional, Alaya's look made a powerful statement. Ananya Pandey The occasion of Eid is perfect for dressing up and showing off your make-up skills. With the quarantine situation, getting decked up and glamorous is not the greatest of ideas. Cue in Ananya Pandey and her spectacular look. Ananya Pandey wishing her followers Eid in a soft, minimalist and nude look accentuated with a shiny nose pin gave us the perfect at-home Eid look. Hina Khan Hina Khan wished her followers a Happy Eid in a look that was perfect for the occasion. In a pink salwar-suit accessorised with oxidised jewellery and chunky rings, Hina Khan was a sight to behold. Her nude make-up accentuated with glossy eyelids and blue eyeliner although subtle was a winner.