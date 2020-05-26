Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Get Creative With White Eyeshadow For Rain On Me Music Video Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Released a couple of days back, the song Rain On Me by the power duo Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande has already gathered 47+ million views and 2.7 million on YouTube. The song stirred a sensation in the quiet times of quarantine and proved to be the perfect distraction we all were looking for. Since the release of the music video, the pop sensations have been posting a ton of videos and pictures from the sets of the shoot. In the music video, Lady Gaga and Ariana featured in two different looks. We particularly loved their second look from the music video that is created using white eyeshadow.

The first look saw both Gaga and Ariana in their elements while the second look was a refreshing change from their signature looks and both the divas were seen in complementary yet contrasting looks. Along with the flawless base, contoured and blushed cheeks, dark eyebrows and glossy brown lips, their look was perfectly glamourous as it needed to be for a spectacular music video. The white eyeshadow, however, used to create their eye look provided such a contrast to their bronzed face make-up that it immediately takes all the attention towards the eyes.

Lady Gaga painted her eyes in a cat-eye graphic with a wing so long that it almost reached her hairline at the sides. Gaga's long purple hair styled in a high ponytail almost blended with her pink outfit. In contrast to Gaga's fuller eye look, Ariana Grande wore a floating white eyeliner that framed her eyes in a cat-eye fashion. What made this look even more special was that Ariana ditched her signature high ponytail for the look(which she did sport in her first look of the video) and styled the long hair in loose waves cascading down her back.

These two looks were prove that white eyeshadow, in fact, can make up for a great look and we do hope the next time you reach for a palette with white eyeshadow, you will make good use of it.