ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ariana Grande Flaunts Her Curls And We Think She Should Do It More Often

    By

    When we think of Ariana Grande, the first thing that comes to our mind is her signature ponytail. Ariana's ponytail is her statement style and her fans are used to seeing her like that. At a couple of instances this year, Ariana had let go of the ponytail. Needless to say, her fans freaked out! The Twitterati exploded and here's the proof.

    And this time, Ariana has surprised her fans once again. Her hairstylist on the Sweetener tour, Josh Liu, recently posted a picture of Ariana on her Instagram account in which the singer is flaunting her natural black and bouncy curls.

    View this post on Instagram

    natural curls coming in strong with a little tlc 🖤

    A post shared by Josh Liu (@thejoshliu) on

    Her shoulder-length curls look stunning and we think Ariana has finally got her natural healthy hair back. It is known to all that Ariana's mesmerising long ponytail is all extensions. About 6 years ago, she had clarified through a Facebook post that her natural hair is destroyed because of excess bleaching and therefore, she cannot do without the extension.

    She wrote, "Since people give me such a hard time about my hair I thought I'd take the time to explain the whole situation to everybody. I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat... as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair. I now wear a wig on Sam & Cat. My real hair is back to brown and I wear extensions but I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down."

    Regardless, her fans are loving her natural curls and many of them requested in the comments that she wears her curls for the tour.

    Well, we have to agree. And we hope that Ariana wears her natural curls more often. What do you think? Do you want to see he natural hair or you can't think of her without her ponytail? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    More PONYTAIL News

    Read more about: ariana grande ponytail curly hair
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue