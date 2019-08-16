Ariana Grande Flaunts Her Curls And We Think She Should Do It More Often Beauty oi-Monika Khajuria

When we think of Ariana Grande, the first thing that comes to our mind is her signature ponytail. Ariana's ponytail is her statement style and her fans are used to seeing her like that. At a couple of instances this year, Ariana had let go of the ponytail. Needless to say, her fans freaked out! The Twitterati exploded and here's the proof.

ARIANA IS PERFORMING WITH HER HAIR DOWN THIS IS NOT A DRILL https://t.co/rzp0Tv6lku — eva (@oursbts) 6 June 2019

ARIANA HAS HER HAIR DOWN I REPEAT ARIANA HAS HER HAIR DOWNNNNNNN GIRL WHATS WRONG WITH YOU COME BACK DOWNNNNNNNNNN SHES SO CUTE HELLO — rachel canNOT (@rachelcantu) 6 June 2019

ariana is really performing with her hair down wow-

pic.twitter.com/AHRbFpU7aP — caitlyn | 106 (@needyllwt) 6 June 2019

And this time, Ariana has surprised her fans once again. Her hairstylist on the Sweetener tour, Josh Liu, recently posted a picture of Ariana on her Instagram account in which the singer is flaunting her natural black and bouncy curls.

Her shoulder-length curls look stunning and we think Ariana has finally got her natural healthy hair back. It is known to all that Ariana's mesmerising long ponytail is all extensions. About 6 years ago, she had clarified through a Facebook post that her natural hair is destroyed because of excess bleaching and therefore, she cannot do without the extension.

She wrote, "Since people give me such a hard time about my hair I thought I'd take the time to explain the whole situation to everybody. I had to bleach my hair and dye it red every other week for the first 4 years of playing Cat... as one would assume, that completely destroyed my hair. I now wear a wig on Sam & Cat. My real hair is back to brown and I wear extensions but I wear it in a pony tail because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down."

Regardless, her fans are loving her natural curls and many of them requested in the comments that she wears her curls for the tour.

Well, we have to agree. And we hope that Ariana wears her natural curls more often. What do you think? Do you want to see he natural hair or you can't think of her without her ponytail? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.