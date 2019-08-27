Ariana Grande Gives Us A Perfect Crease Eyeliner Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Ariana Grande always creates a stir owing to her hairstyle. The talented singer has a signature hairdo- the high ponytail- and fans can't think of her without it. But, this time we bring to you an eye make-up look of hers that you would love to recreate and that is a creased eyeliner look.

A creased eyeliner is an extended and modified version of negative space make-up trend that leaves a blank space in the look to add some dimension and definition to it. Although a creased eyeliner is a quite far-stretched version of it, it is a soft and stunning look.

In the latest picture posted by Ariana on her Instagram handle, she is wearing this look with her signature high ponytail (no surprise there!) Ariana, who usually opts for a cat-eye look, twitched it up a bit and carried this look gracefully. In the post, she has kept her base well-baked and well contoured and topped it off with light eyebrows and a soft-pink lip. We can also see that she has added some embellishments on top of her cheekbones to add to the look.

Well, we like it. It isn't a big deviation from her go-to look (like the time when she left her hair open for the world to see her amazing shoulder-length natural curls), but a noticeable one.

It is a simple yet significant make-up look that can be carried off easily by anyone. And so, keeping that in mind, we've recreated this look for you today in an easy-to-follow tutorial. Check it out below.

Ariana Grande's Crease Eyeliner Look

What you need

Moisturiser

Foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Blush

Highlighter

Bronzer

Eyebrow pencil

Metallic golden eyeshadow

Liquid/gel black eyeliner

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Flat eyeshadow brush

Bronzer brush

Blush brush

Soft pink lipstick

Steps to follow

Moisturise your face and allow it to sink into your skin for a couple of minutes.

Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using a damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your eyes to highlight the area and conceal any dark circles. Blend it in using the same beauty blender.

Use the setting powder to set the concealer in place and to bake your face.

Using the eyebrow pencil, fill in your brows with a very light hand.

Smear some concealer all over your lid and blend it in using your fingertips.

Take the golden eyeshadow on a flat eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid. Drag it to your lower waterline as well.

Using the eyeliner, draw a thick winged eyeliner.

Extend the eyeliner towards the end of your eyebrows and using gentle strokes line the crease of your eyelid. Go over it once again to cover any imperfections.

Tightline your eyes.

Using the bronzer contour your cheekbones and bronze up your forehead as well.

Next, apply the blush on your cheekbones before dusting off the bake that you applied earlier.

Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, the tip of your nose and your cupid's bow.

To finish off the look, apply the lipstick.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to keep the make-up in place.