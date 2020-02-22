5 OTT Beauty Looks By Lady Gaga That Are Unusually Striking Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

If there is one celebrity that loves to venture into the world of OTT make-up looks, it is Lady Gaga. From trying on extravagant make-up looks to trying on some crazy hair colours, Lady Gaga has done it all. And if you think that is on a whim, think again. Last year, Lady Gaga launched her make-up brand, Haus Laboratories, and revealed how powerful a tool make-up has been to creating the charismatic figure that is Lady Gaga.

Today, we look at the 5 OTT beauty looks by Lady Gaga.

The Blue Fever And Platinum Blonde Tresses Lady Gaga sported this look while promoting her make-up brand, Haus Laboratories. This look was created using the products from her beauty line. The intense blue eyeshadow was flared out like a winged eyeliner. The golden glitter on the eyelids and pop of white on the inner corners balanced the intensity of the blue colour. The look is paired with a rich maroon lip shade and her nails are painted in the same shade as well. The platinum hair with dark roots looks amazing. The One With The Eyeliner Stencils How to make a simple look OTT? Add eyeliner stencils to it. To introduce her Eye Armor Kit, Lady Gaga came up with this look. It is a simple look with dark eyebrows, thick winged eyeliner and nude lip shade. The winged eyeliner stencils used to frame the eyes adds the element of flamboyance to it. The trendy look has different patterns on both the eyes and we love it. The Extravagant Highlighted Look Another one of Haus Laboratories magic, this golden mermaid look is highlighted to the tee. The dewy base is made rich with the stunning golden highlighter. The glossy lips add to the wet feel of the look. Intense and thick black eyeliner framed her eyes beautifully and the blonde tresses make the pop star's look more dreamy. Lady Gaga's Dual Toned Make-up Look Is What Metallic Dreams Are Made Of Lashes To The Roof What is Met Gala, if not being extravagant! For Met Gala 2019, Lady Gaga came up with a make-up look with lashes shooting towards the roof and telling you to back off. The doll-like eyes were the star of the look with large golden stencils framing the eyes and making this a bad-ass look. The Intense Mermaid Lady Gaga's mermaid is way intense and sassy than ours. Lady Gaga looked sensational with the duo-chromed blue shade. We are sure only can carry this hair colour and make it look so flamboyant. The thick dark winged eyeliner paired with neon orange lip shade converted the look to a more sassier one. Dare To Wear: How To Get Lady Gaga's Bronzed And Smokey Make-up For A Magazine Cover

So, these were the latest five over the top beauty looks of the pop sensation Lady Gaga. Which one did you like the best? Let us know in the comment section below.