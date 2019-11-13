Lady Gaga In Bold And Vivid Make-up Look Sets The Instagram On Fire Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Lady Gaga has always been out there whether it comes to her music, attire or her make-up looks. And the launch of her make-up brand displays her love for vibrant and lively shades. She just announced the new addition to her make-up brand, Haus Laboratories through an Instagram post, and her make-up in the post was glamorous, bold, vibrant and one you should not miss if you are a make-up lover.

The blue eye make-up seemed fierce. The royal blue eyeshadow was applied all over the lid which was then extended to a winged shape at the outer corner of the eyes almost reaching the hairline. It was then topped off with golden glitter eyeshadow. The lower lash line was smoked up using a purple eyeshadow that met the blue eyeshadow and extended towards the wing making it thicker and more prominent. The pop of white at the inner corner of her eyes brightened the eye look. A swipe of mascara on the eyelashes and the lower lash line lined with a black eyeliner finished off the eye look.

This stunning eye look was paired with a rich and juicy berry lip shades that matched with the colour on her nails. This make-up look was a unique and creative amalgamation of the bold colours that you wouldn't think would create such a look.

Coming to her hair, with platinum blonde hair and dark roots, it did a great task of balancing out the colours in her make-up look. We are all for this hair colour and if you are searching for a new colour to dye your hair in for the winter season, this is a great option.

What do you think about Lady Gaga's look? Would you like to try a look as vibrant as hers? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.