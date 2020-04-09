Lady Gaga’s Magazine Photoshoot Is Fascinating And About Dramatic Outfits And Accessories Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Lady Gaga, who just celebrated her birthday a couple of weeks ago, posed for the InStyle magazine's May 2020 issue. Her photoshoot was surreal and as dramatic as it could get. Apart from eye-catching costumes, there were a lot of elements such as accessories and hats, which contributed to her dramatic photoshoot. The makeup game was strong too. We have decoded Lady Gaga's attire and looks for you.

Lady Gaga's Shocking Pink Gown

Lady Gaga looked striking as she posed behind the thickets. The singer and actress looked amazing in her hot pink ruffled dress that was voluminous and layered. It was a sleeveless number and she upped her look with a statement black choker. It was a classic piece and added definitions to her look. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and pink eye shadow. The pink cheekbones spruced up her avatar and the highlighted pink tresses rounded out her avatar.

Lady Gaga's Bridal Wear

Lady Gaga wore a strapless light red gown that was accentuated by wrinkled and ruffled accents. She paired her light red gown with a pink gown that featured a bow accent. The pink layer not only added to the dramatic effect but also served as a contrast. She also upped her look with light pink organza cape. The actress, who is famous for her role in A Star Is Born, also notched up her avatar with gemstone neckpiece. We also loved the skeleton prop as it added to the interesting perspective. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade.

Lady Gaga's Statement Fascinator

The round-necked top of hers was pink-hued and full-sleeved. She paired her pink top with cream-hued bottoms. The black fascinator mask absolutely had our attention and we thought it made for an ideal masquerade party. The net black metallic mask helped her exude fierce vibes. Her makeup was highlighted by pink manicured nails and pink lip shade. Lady Gaga definitely upped her fashion game with this look of hers.

Lady Gaga's All-Black Attire

Lady Gaga also surprised us and gave a fashion goal to us by pairing her long collared tuxedo jacket with a long skirt. The skirt was layered and flared and posed against a backdrop of trees, Lady Gaga looked absolutely fascinating. She accessorised her look with a sleek neckpiece, bracelet, and drop earrings. The makeup was enhanced by red lip shade and pink eye shadow. The black hairband fascinator also elevated her look.

Lady Gaga's White Gown

Lady Gaga wore a white gown that was dramatic and she looked angelic in this attire. She wore a one-shouldered gown that featured a ruffled bodice and a net drape. It was a dramatic number and she teamed her gown with a big golden hat. The makeup was enhanced by red lip shade, pink cheekbones, and highlighted by pink tresses.

Lady Gaga's Accessories

Lady Gaga wore a black structured jacket that was collared and she spruced up her look with a pearl necklace and layered pieces, and drop pearl earrings. She also notched up her look with a black fascinator mask that was covered. The braided black-hued accessory added to her look. The makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and pink eye shadow. The pink tresses completed her avatar.

So, which attire and look of Lady Gaga's did you like the most? Let us know that.