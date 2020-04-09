Lady Gaga Exudes Exotic Vibes In Her Latest Magazine Cover WIth A Bold Pink Make-up Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Lady Gaga graced the May 2020 cover of Instyle Magazine looking absolutely exotic. Lady Gaga is one of the few global sensations who truly love make-up. Her beauty brand, Haus Laboratories is a testimony to that. While launching her brand, Gaga revealed how powerful make-up makes her feel. Not shy of trying different make-up looks. Lady Gaga's magazine covers are always awe-inspiring, raw and bold. And this magazine cover was no different.

Pink is a shade that we associate with being subtle and feminine. Lady Gaga would prove that wrong. Pink hair has long been Lady Gaga's signature hair. Pair it with a pink make-up and you have a look that is so exotic that you won't be able to take your eyes off it. In the cover, Lady Gaga can be seen in a metallic pink eyeshadow that is winged at the outer corners of the eyes. The white eyeliner on her lower waterline makes her eyes pop. The thick coats of mascara with no eyeliner make a bold statement and makes the grey colour of her eyes pop. The eyebrows are filled but lightly. All these subtle details take all your attention to the bold and outlined maroon lips. The thick highlight at the bridge of her nose immediately draws your attention and the soft blush and highlight on the apples of her cheeks brightens up the look.

5 OTT Beauty Looks By Lady Gaga That Are Unusually Striking

Her iconic pink hair is pulled all the way back and features platinum streaks making the look even more powerful. She wore this look with two attires, both ruffled and regal. The first one is an off-shoulder white gown with silver embellishments. The second one is a plain satin violet gown that features ruffled skirt. Accessorised with a black leather chunky choker, this look is edgy and screams Lady Gaga.

We absolutely love her make-up. What about you? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.