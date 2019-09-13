Dare To Wear: How To Get Lady Gaga’s Bronzed And Smokey Make-up For A Magazine Cover Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Lady Gaga adores make-up and loves to try out the new and unusual make-up look. Her love for make-up can be seen through many of her looks throughout the years and it became even more evident when she launched her own make-up line, Haus Laboratories. Lady Gaga recently graced the cover of the special edition of the esteemed magazine, Allure. She went for a bronzed base and an intense smokey eye look for the cover and surprised us.

For the cover, Lady Gaga wore a heavily bronzed base which she highlighted by baking her face. Her cheekbones and nose were finely contoured and the blush placed on the apples of her cheeks added some softness to the look. She wore brown smokey eyes and paired it with glossy pink lips.

This is a look not many of us would dare to wear. This might look intimidating but can also make-up for a great look if you know how to style it properly.

And for those who want to give this look a go, here is how you can recreate this look.

Lady Gaga's Bronzed And Smokey Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Illuminating foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Eyebrow pencil

Chocolate brown eyeshadow

Metallic copper eyeshadow

White eyeshadow

White eye pencil

Black eye pencil

Mascara

Bronzer

Contour

Blush

Highlighter

Baby pink lipstick

Clear lip gloss

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Face contour brush

Small contour brush

Bronzer brush

Blush brush

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face. Give it a couple of minutes to get absorbed into your skin.

Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the same beauty damp beauty blender.

Next, using the setting powder bake your face. For that, apply a thick layer of setting powder under your eyes and your face starting from just below your cheekbones till your jawline.

Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your eyebrows. Using a spoolie, brush your eyebrows in the upward direction.

Apply the concealer on your eyelids. This acts as your eyeshadow base.

Take the brown eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Make sure to blend the edges well. Drag the eyeshadow to your lower lash line as well.

Next, take the copper eyeshadow on the flat eyeshadow brush and apply it on half of your lid, starting from the inner corner of your eyes till the middle of your lid.

Apply the white eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes.

Tightline your eyes using the black eye pencil.

Using the white eye pencil, line your lower waterline.

Take the bronzer on a bronzer brush and use it to bronze up your forehead.

Dip the face contour brush in the contour palette and contour your cheekbones.

Using the small contour brush, contour your nose as well.

Apply some blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Dust off the bake using a big face brush.

Apply the highlighter on the high points of your cheeks- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Apply the lipstick on your lips and top it off with the gloss.

Spritz the setting powder on your face to set the make-up in place.