Alaya F Represents The Modern Indian Bride Through Her Recent Magazine Cover And How Beautifully! Men Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Digital editions have become a big thing during quarantine 2020. All of our favourite magazines are featuring self-shot covershoot by the celebrities gracing the magazine covers. And we must say the personal touch has created some magical magazine covers in the past couple of months. In the latest addition to the digital edition, Alaya F sported an uncanny yet spot-on modern Indian bride look for the Brides Today magazine.

Alaya's version of 'Brides Today' was a mix of traditional Indian bride and today's laid back Indian bride. With a super-bronzed base accentuated with a sharp outer-edged winged liner, brown lips and monochromatic eyes, Alaya kept the look modern and relevant. For a touch of something traditional, Alaya pearled alternate white and red dots over her. eyebrows and put on a bindi at the centre of her forehead. Rather than an extravagant hairstyle, Alaya chose the good old low bun to set the look in style.

After this unconventional look, how could we expect her attire to be any different! Keeping in line with her make-up, Alaya decided to wear a Manish Malhotra red lehenga with an interesting border, which she revealed to be from her mother's closet, and paired it with a button-up white shirt. Alaya ditched the heels for the shoot and kept things sassy and sensual with a pair of white sneakers. The thick oxidised silver choker necklace and a couple of rings were all the accessories this look needed.

How could we not love this look when it so accurately represents the modern Indian women and their beauty sensibilities. You go, girl!