Alaya F's Yellow Dress Is For Those Who Want To Keep It Simple And Sassy At Party Nights Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Alaya F is stylish and also slowly coming up as among the best dressed divas. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress recently made heads turn with her sunshine yellow dress, which we so loved. Her dress seemed perfect for the party nights, where you want to keep it simple. So, let's decode her attire and look for the night, which absolutely stunned us.

So, Alaya wore a dress that was plain-hued and humble. It seemed comfortable too and featured a slight corset-style bodice. The dress was sleeveless and featured buttons. It also had a whiff of front slit, which added to the bold edge. According to us, the dress was not only party-worthy but also a bit on the sporty side. Styled by Mohit Rai, Alaya F notched up her look with silver strappy sandals from Public Desire.

She kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The highlighted tresses wrapped up her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Alaya F's look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Ajay Kadam