ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alaya F's Yellow Dress Is For Those Who Want To Keep It Simple And Sassy At Party Nights

    By
    |

    Alaya F is stylish and also slowly coming up as among the best dressed divas. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress recently made heads turn with her sunshine yellow dress, which we so loved. Her dress seemed perfect for the party nights, where you want to keep it simple. So, let's decode her attire and look for the night, which absolutely stunned us.

    So, Alaya wore a dress that was plain-hued and humble. It seemed comfortable too and featured a slight corset-style bodice. The dress was sleeveless and featured buttons. It also had a whiff of front slit, which added to the bold edge. According to us, the dress was not only party-worthy but also a bit on the sporty side. Styled by Mohit Rai, Alaya F notched up her look with silver strappy sandals from Public Desire.

    She kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The highlighted tresses wrapped up her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Alaya F's look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Photos Credit: Ajay Kadam

    More ALAYA F News

    Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 17:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 29, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue