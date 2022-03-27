Chaitra Month 2022: Complete List Of Festivals, Vrats In This Auspicious Month

1. Sheetala Ashtami (Thursday, 25 March 2022) Sheetala Ashtami is a popular festival celebrated in Northern India, especially in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh will this year be observed on 25 March 2022. It is also known as Basoda Puja and is dedicated to Goddess Sheetala, an incarnation of Goddess Durga. Devotees believe her for curing poxes, diseases, sores and ghouls. Sheetala Ashtami is observed on the 8th day of Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Chaitra. Sheetala Ashtami Puja Muhurat will begin at 05:36 and continue till 17:49. The duration is 12 hours 13 mins. Sheetala Saptami on Thursday, 24 March 2022, Ashtami Tithi begins at 00:09 on 24 March 2022 and Ashtami Tithi ends at 22:04 on 25 March 2022. To read the complete article click here- Sheetala Ashtami

2. Papmochani Ekadashi (Monday, 28 March 2022) Papmochani Ekadashi is observed during Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month according to the North Indian Purnimant calendar and Krishna Paksha of Phalguna month according to the South Indian Amavasyant calendar and is observed to seek the blessings of Lord Vishu. Currently, it falls in the month of March or April in the English calendar. Papmochani Ekadashi is observed on Monday, 28 March 2022, On 29 March, Parana Time will begin from 05:32 am and continue till 08:00 am. On Parana Day, Dwadashi End Moment is 14:38. The Ekadashi Tithi begins 18:04 on 27 March 2022, the Ekadashi Tithi ends at 16:15 on 28 March 2022. To read the complete article click here - Papmochani Ekadashi

3. Ranga Panchami (Tuesday, 22 March 2022) Ranga Panchami is observed on Phalgun Krushnapaksh Panchami i.e. the fifth day of the second fortnight of the month of Phalgun and it is a very auspicious day for the people of the Hindu community. This day is also known as Dev Panchami because on this day, it is believed that deities play with colours and celebrate the festival of Holi. At some places in India, Holi is played on Ranga Panchami. Ranga Panchami usually falls after five days of Holi festivity in the rest of India. Ranga Panchami is celebrated on Tuesday, 22 March 2022, Panchami Tithi begins 06:24 on 22 March 2022, Panchami Tithi ends 04:21 on 22 March 2022. To read the complete article click here- Ranga Panchami .

4. Ghatasthapana (Saturday, 02 April 2022) After five days of the festival of colours, which is Holi, Ranga Panchami is celebrated. It is this festival that culminates the Holi festivity in some temples of Mathura and Vrindavan. This year, Chaitra Ghatasthapana will fall on Saturday, 02 April 2022. Ghatasthapana Muhurat will continue from 05:28 am to 08:31 am. The duration is 03 hours 02 mins. The Ghatasthapana Abhijit muhurat will be 11:15 to 12:05. The duration is 00 hours 50 mins. Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi. Pratipada Tithi will begin at 11:53 on 01 April 2022, Pratipada Tithi ends at 11:58 on 02 April 2022.

5. Ugadi/ Telugu And Kannada New Year (Saturday, 02 April 2022) The festival of Ugadi is celebrated on the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. This festival has great significance in South India because from this day the new year begins there. Chaitra Navratri also begins from the day of Ugadi. It marks the beginning of the New Year (Telugu Shaka Samvat 1944) according to the lunisolar calendar and is also known as Yugadi. Ugadi will be observed on Saturday, 02 April 2022. The Padyami Tithi will begin at 11:53 on 01 April 2022 and the Padyami Tithi will end at 11:58 on 02 April 2022. To read the complete article click here- Ugadi

6. Gudi Padwa/Marathi New Year (Saturday, 02 April 2022) Gudi Padwa falls during spring and is a very important and special festival for Marathi Hindus. In Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, this festival is known as Ugadi and in Maharashtra, this festival is known as Gudi Padwa. Gudi Padwa or Samvatsar Padvo is celebrated as the first day of the year by Maharashtrians and Konkanis. The Marathi Shaka Samvata 1944 begins during this time. Gudi Padwa on Saturday, 02 April 2022. The Pratipada Tithi begins at 11:53 on 01 April 2022. The Pratipada Tithi ends at 11:58 on 02 April 2022. To read the complete article click here- Gudi Padwa

7. Gangaur (Monday, 04 April 2022) The term Gangaur is made from two words 'Gan' means 'Lord Shiva' and 'Gaur' means 'Goddess Parvati'. A vibrant festival, this one is also known as Gauri Tritiya is popular among people from Hindu communities and is celebrated especially in Rajasthan. The festival is celebrated in the month of Chitra as per the Hindu calendar, which usually falls after Holi and continues for 18 days. The consort of Lord Shiva, Gauri is worshipped during the Gangaur festival. Both married and unmarried women worship Goddess Gauri on this day. Gangaur Puja on Monday, 04 April 2022. Tritiya Tithi begins at 12:38 on 03 April 2022. The Tritiya Tithi ends 13:54 on 04 April 2022. To read the complete article click here- Gangaur

8. Yamuna Chhath (Thursday, 07 April 2022) Yamuna Chhath is celebrated to mark the day when Goddess Yamuna stepped on the Earth and is considered as her birth anniversary. This day is also known as Yamuna Jayanti and is celebrated in the city of Mathura. It is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Shashthi in Chaitra month and falls during Chaitra Navratri. Yamuna Chhath on Thursday, 07 April 2022. The Shashthi Tithi begins at 18:01 on 06 April 2022. The Shashthi Tithi ends at 20:32 on 07 April 2022. Yamuna Chhath is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Yamuna.

9. Rama Navami (Sunday, 10 April 2022) To mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, every year on the Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month, Rama Navami is celebrated. Devotees believe that on this day, Lord Rama's Vishnu avatar stepped on the earth and was born to Queen Kausalya and King Dasharatha in Ayodhya in the Treta Yuga. Rama Navami will be celebrated on Sunday, 10 April 2022. Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat will begin from 10:23 and continue till 12:53. The duration will be 02 hours 31 mins. The Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment is at 11:38. The Navami Tithi will begin at 01:23 on 09 April 2022 and the Navami Tithi will end at 03:15 on 10 April 2022. To read the complete article click here- Rama Navami

10. Kamada Ekadashi (Tuesday, 12 April 2022) Kamada Ekadashi is also known as Chaitra Shukla Paksha Ekadashi. As per the English Calendar, it will fall in March and April. Devotees believe that one can get rid of all the sins if they observe a fast or vrat. One also gets the blessings of Lord Vishnu if they worship with a pure heart. Kamada Ekadashi on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 on 13 April, the Parana time is from 12:53 to 15:25. On Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment is 10:58. The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 04:30 on 11 April 2022 and Ekadashi Tithi ends at 05:02 on Apr 12, 2022.

11. Hanuman Jayanti (Saturday, 16 April 2022) Hanuman is also known as Varana God (Monkey God) in Hinduism and he is born on this day. Therefore, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti. The day is celebrated on full moon day during Chaitra month. The rituals and traditions associated with this day are followed by a pure heart and a lot of devotion. This year, the Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on Saturday, 16 April 2022. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 02:25 on 15 April 2022 and the Purnima Tithi will end at 00:24 on 16 April 2022. To read the complete article click here- Hanuman Jayanti