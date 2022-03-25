Just In
Ugadi 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Legends, Celebration And Significance
The festival of Ugadi is celebrated on the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. This festival has great significance in South India because from this day the new year begins there. Chaitra Navratri also begins from the day of Ugadi.
Apart from this, this festival is also known as the advent of new decisions. It is celebrated with great pomp in states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana. Whereas in Maharashtra, Gudi Padwa is celebrated on this day. There are many beliefs related to this great festival, so let us know the date, time, history, significance, legends and celebration related to this story.
Ugadi 2022: Date And Time
This year Ugadi will be celebrated on Saturday, 02 April. The Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month will start at 11:53 pm on 01 April. On the next day, on 02 April at 11:58 pm, the Pratipada date will end.
Ugadi 2022: Legend
Lord Brahma created the universe: According to the legend, Lord Brahma created the universe on this day. Although Lord Brahma is not worshipped due to the curse of Lord Shankar, on the day of Ugadi, people worship Brahmadev with complete rituals. According to another legend, on this day Lord Shri Ram and King Yudhishthira's kingdom were consecrated. At the same time, Lord Vishnu took the Matsya avatar on this auspicious day.
Ugadi 2022: Puja Rituals
On the day of Ugadi, people establish a picture or idol of Lord Brahma in their homes and worship Him with pure heart and devotion. On this day people also go to the temple dedicated to Lord Brahma. Ugadi is celebrated by taking bath in holy water after applying a natural mask (ubtan) and sesame oil to cleanse the body.
Bovattu, which is a type of dish, is prepared on this festival. Apart from this, Bevu-Vella is also eaten with great fervor on this day. The mantra is also chanted while eating it. These dishes are accompanied by a beverage called Pachadi, which has six different flavours. This is a very famous dish in all Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Ugadi 2022: Celebration And Significance
The day of Ugadi marks the beginning of the new year. People consider this day very auspicious. This is the reason why people choose the day of Ugadi to start any new work, be it is starting a new business, buying a new house orconducting house warming ceremony. It is believed that doing good deeds on this day gives desired results.
Ugadi is a very special festival of South India, so this festival is celebrated in a very special way. Even before its arrival, people start cleaning their homes. In some places, people paint their houses with white paint. Rangoli is made in front of the house and near the door. Also mango leaves are added.
