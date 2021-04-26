Chaitra Purnima 2021: Muhurta, Ritual And Significance Of This Day Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

In Hinduism, the Purnima tithi holds a great significance. It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva and Vishnu on the Purnima tithi brings good luck and prosperity to one's life. Out of all the Purnima tithi falling in a Hindu year, the Chaitra Purnima is one of the important ones. The day marks the end of Chaitra month and the beginning of Baisakh month. This year the Chaitra Purnima will be observed on 26 April 2021.

Since the day is quite auspicious, we are here to tell you more about this day in detail. Scroll down the article to know more.

Date And Muhurta

This year the Chaitra Purnima tithi will begin at 12:44 pm on 26 April 2021 and will stay till 09:01 am on 27 April 2021. During this entire time period, devotees will be worshipping Lord Vishnu and Shiva. Those who wish to observe a fast will do the same on 26 April 2021.

Since Purnima means the full moon night and people consider the one occuring in the HIndu month of Chaitra as one of the important ones, devotees will be worshipping the moon as well. The muhurta for worshipping the moon will begin right after the moonrise. This year the moonrise on Chaitra Purnima will be at 7:00 pm and the moonset will take place at 05:42 am on 27 April 2021.

Rituals

On this day, people should wake up early and should clean their respective houses.

It is said that bathing in the river on the Purnima tithi purifies one's soul. However, owing to the pandemic this year, it is better that people bathe inside their houses.

After bathing, wear clean clothes and offer Arghya to Lord Surya.

Later worship Lord Hanuman and request Him to forgive all your sins.

After this worship Lord Vishnu and Shiva with all the rituals.

Recite Hanuman Chalisa and offer Bhog to all the deities.

Perform aarti of all the deities and seek blessings from them.

After this, distribute the Bhog among children, elderly people, poor and your other family members.

Donate alms, grains, clothes and other essential items to those who are in need.

Significance

It is said one should worship the moon on this day as this brings positivity, peace, health and happiness to one's family.

People believe that worshipping the moon helps one in eradicating all types of Doshas from his/her kundali (horoscope).

This year the Chaitra Purnima will end on 27 April 2021 after which Baisakh month will begin from 28 April 2021.

People believe that on this day, Lord Krishna did Raas Leela with the Gopis in Braj.