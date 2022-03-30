Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Navratri holds immense significance in Hinduism. The auspicious nine days which falls in the month of Chaitra is known as Chaitra Navratri and Goddess Durga who is known as the symbol of power is worshipped on this day. Scroll down to more about the date, time, puja rituals, history and significance.

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2022: Date, Time

The month of Chaitra will begin on 02 April 2022 and will continue till 11 April 2022. The Ghatasthapana Muhurat is from 05:28 to 08:31. The duration is 03 hours 02 mins. The Ghatasthapana Abhijit muhurat will begin at 11:15 and continue till 12:05. The duration is 00 hours 50 mins.

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2022: Puja Rituals

Devotees wake up early in the morning on the first day of Chaitra Navratri and take a dip in the holy water. Wear clean clothes and then clean the temple by sprinkling holy Ganges water on it. A red cloth is placed and rice is spread on it. In an earthen pot, barley is sown and then the Kalash is filled with holy water and installed at an auspicious time.

A swastika is made and Ashoka leaves are placed around the kalash. One coin, akshat, whole betel nut are added to it. A dupatta or a chunri is wrapped around a coconut and tied with Kalava and then the coconut is placed on the top of the Kalash to invoke the Goddess. A diya or lamp is lit.

Ghatasthapana is prohibited during Amavasya and at night. The whole process of installing the Kalash is meant to invoke the Goddess and doing it at the wrong time is said to make the deity angry.

Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2022: History And Significance

Navratri is celebrated four times a year and holds a significant plan in Hinduism. Ghatasthapana is also known as Kalash Sthapana or Kalashsthapana. There is a religious belief that when someone worships Goddess with a pure heart and devotion then the deity blesses them with happiness, health and prosperity. It is said that this the right time to do all the auspicious work such as buying or selling a house, students will be able to focus on their studies, businessmen can invest in new ventures.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 14:00 [IST]