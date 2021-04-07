Papmochani Ekadashi 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

The Ekadashi tithi in the Hindu month of Chaitra has great significance. The Ekadashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Chaitra month is observed as Papmochani Ekadashi. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The festival is considered to be quite important for Hindus. This year the festival falls on 7 April 2021. Today we are here to tell you more about this festival. Scroll down the article.

Date And Muhurta

In every month, the eleventh tithi during the waning and waxing phases of a month is known as Ekadashi. The Chaitra Krishna Ekadashi is observed as Papmochani Ekadashi. Since this year the festival is being observed on 7 April 2021, the muhurta for this festival begun at 4:21 am on this date and will end at 5:07 am on 8 April 2021.

The Vijay Muhurta will stay from 02:17 pm to 03:07 pm on 7 April 2021.

The Godhuli Muhurta will be from 06:16 pm to 06:40 pm on 7 April 2021.

The Amrit Kal Muhurta will be from 04:44 pm to 06:24 pm on 7 April 2021.

While the Nishita Muhurta will be from 11:48 pm to 12:33 am on 8 April 2021.

The Parana Muhurta will be from 11:39 pm to 12:33 am on 8 April 2021.

Rituals

On this day, people should wake up early and clean their respective houses.

They should then take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Place an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu over the platform.

After this, on a clean platform (the one where you will be worshipping) put 7 different kinds of grains such as wheat, paddy, millets, moong, black grams, rice, etc.

After that place a Kalash filled with water and Gangajal over the 7 kinds of grains.

Now offer yellow flowers, fruits, pudding, Tulsi leaves, raw milk and roli to the deity.

Chant the mantras of Lord Vishnu and then perform His aarti.

In the evening as well, perform the aarti of Lord Vishnu.

During the Nishita Kal Puja, offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and then you can consume fruits, milk and curd.

At night stay awake for worshipping the deity and offering prayers to HIm.

In the morning, take a bath, wear clean clothes and offer alms to the poor.

After this break your fast and distribute the offerings among the poor, children, elderly people and your loved ones.

Significance

The Ekadashi tithi in both Krishna and Shukla Paksha of every month is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

It is said that worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, can bring blessings and fortune in one's life.

One must not use any bad words or do wrong to anyone on this day.

It is said that donating things to poor and needy people on this day can eliminate problems from one's life.

One should consume pious food prepared without onion and garlic.