Ram Navami 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History And Significance

To mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, every year on the Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month, Rama Navami is celebrated. Devotees believe that on this day, Lord Rama's Vishnu avatar stepped on the earth and was born to Queen Kausalya and King Dasharatha in Ayodhya in the Treta Yuga. Scroll down the article to know about the date, time, rituals, history and significance related to Rama Navami.

Rama Navami 2022: Date, Time

Rama Navami will be celebrated on Sunday, 10 April 2022. Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat will begin from 10:23 and continue till 12:53. The duration will be 02 hours 31 mins. The Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment is at 11:38. The Navami Tithi will begin at 01:23 on 09 April 2022 and the Navami Tithi will end at 03:15 on 10 April 2022.

Rama Navami 2022: Puja Rituals

On the day of Rama Navami, devotees take a holy dip in the river Sarayu and then visit the temples dedicated to Lord Rama to celebrate his birth anniversary. The day is not only significant for people from the Hindu community but it holds immense significance from people across the world.

Ayodhya is a very popular place as it is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Rama. Bhajans related to Lord Rama's greatness are sung and mantras are chanted on this day. Yagnas are also performed during the puja.

On this day, devotees observe eight prahar fasting, which means they fast from sunrise to sunrise. The duration of each prahar lasts three hours. Therefore, it is an age-old tradition to celebrate Rama Navami with huge pomp and enthusiasm. According to a website Drikpanchang, Rama Navami Vrat can be observed in three different ways, casual (नैमित्तिक) -which can be observed without any cause, continual (नित्य) - which can be observed throughout life without any desire and desirable (काम्य) - which can be observed to fulfil any desire.

Rama Navami 2022: History And Significance

The name of Lord Rama is not only mentioned in the Hindu scriptures, but also in Jain and Buddhist religious texts. It is said that he was born in the Madhyahna period which stays for six Ghatis, i.e, 2 hours and 24 minutes approximately. Devotees believe that this is the most auspicious time if one plans to perform Rama Navami Puja rituals.