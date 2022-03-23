Just In
- 4 hrs ago Tasty Recipes With Chicken: How To Prepare Chicken Fajitas With Indian Spices
- 5 hrs ago Jacqueline Fernandez Spotted In Beautiful White Formal Suit For The Promotions Of Her Film Attack
- 6 hrs ago Four Vaccines Approved For Those Below 18 Years: Govt Told Rajya Sabha
- 10 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 23 March 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- News China plane crash: One 'black box' found; Details of Pilot out
- Technology Redmi Note 11 Pro Sale Live In India; Price, Specifications, And Offers
- Sports IPL 2022: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings unveil new-look Jersey with TVS Eurogrip Tyres as principal sponsor
- Automobiles Suzuki Motorcycles February 2022 Sales Breakup: Avenis, Access 125, Burgman & More
- Movies Jr NTR Recalls He Wanted To Quit Shooting For RRR Abruptly Because Of This Reason!
- Finance Gold Rates Fall By Rs. 400 In India, On March 23: What's The Trend In Global Markets?
- Education Martyrs’ Day 2022: Remembering Bhagat Singh On Shaheed Diwas
- Travel Best Summer Getaways From Bangalore
Ram Navami 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, History And Significance
To mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, every year on the Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month, Rama Navami is celebrated. Devotees believe that on this day, Lord Rama's Vishnu avatar stepped on the earth and was born to Queen Kausalya and King Dasharatha in Ayodhya in the Treta Yuga. Scroll down the article to know about the date, time, rituals, history and significance related to Rama Navami.
Rama Navami 2022: Date, Time
Rama Navami will be celebrated on Sunday, 10 April 2022. Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat will begin from 10:23 and continue till 12:53. The duration will be 02 hours 31 mins. The Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment is at 11:38. The Navami Tithi will begin at 01:23 on 09 April 2022 and the Navami Tithi will end at 03:15 on 10 April 2022.
Rama Navami 2022: Puja Rituals
On the day of Rama Navami, devotees take a holy dip in the river Sarayu and then visit the temples dedicated to Lord Rama to celebrate his birth anniversary. The day is not only significant for people from the Hindu community but it holds immense significance from people across the world.
Ayodhya is a very popular place as it is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Rama. Bhajans related to Lord Rama's greatness are sung and mantras are chanted on this day. Yagnas are also performed during the puja.
On this day, devotees observe eight prahar fasting, which means they fast from sunrise to sunrise. The duration of each prahar lasts three hours. Therefore, it is an age-old tradition to celebrate Rama Navami with huge pomp and enthusiasm. According to a website Drikpanchang, Rama Navami Vrat can be observed in three different ways, casual (नैमित्तिक) -which can be observed without any cause, continual (नित्य) - which can be observed throughout life without any desire and desirable (काम्य) - which can be observed to fulfil any desire.
Rama Navami 2022: History And Significance
The name of Lord Rama is not only mentioned in the Hindu scriptures, but also in Jain and Buddhist religious texts. It is said that he was born in the Madhyahna period which stays for six Ghatis, i.e, 2 hours and 24 minutes approximately. Devotees believe that this is the most auspicious time if one plans to perform Rama Navami Puja rituals.
- bollywood wardrobeAnasuya Bharadwaj Gives Ethnic Fashion Goals In A Dual-Toned Attire For Upcoming Festivals
- bollywood wardrobeRashami Desai Dresses Up In Gorgeous Patiala Suit And Jewellery To Celebrate Rama Navami At Home
- festivalsRam Navami 2020: Here’s The Detail About The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance
- festivalsRama Navami 2020: Mantras To Chant And Please Lord Rama
- festivalsThe Actual Story Behind Rama Navami
- festivalsHow Is Rama Navami Festival Celebrated?
- festivalsWhy Is Ram Navami Celebrated?
- cookery9 Best Juice Recipes For Ram Navami
- festivalsWays In Which Ram Navami Is Celebrated
- indian sweetsTop 10 Sweet Recipes For Ram Navami
- festivalsSignificance Of Ram Navami
- faith mysticismRam Navami-Lord Rama Really Born?