Gudi Padwa 2022: Date, Time, History, Significance And Celebrations

The festival of Gudi Padwa falls during spring and is a very important and special festival for Marathi Hindus. In Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, this festival is known as Ugadi and in Maharashtra, this festival is known as Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa is made up of two words, in which 'Gudi' means 'the flag of victory' and 'Padwa' means 'anticipation'. On this day a gudi is made and hoisted and it is worshipped. Along with Chaitra Navratri, the Hindu New Year also begins from this day. Processions are also taken out at many places in certain states on this day. Let us know about the date, importance and traditions related to this important festival Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa 2022: Date And Time

The auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on 02 April. This festival will be celebrated on the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Pratipada Tithi will start from 11:55 pm on 1st April and will end on 2nd April at 11:55 pm.

Gudi Padwa 2022: Rituals, Traditions

For this festival, people clean their homes and on the day of the festival make beautiful Rangolis and decorate the houses in the courtyard and outside. Flowers and leaves of the mango trees are specially used to decorate homes. On this day Gudi is hoisted and beautiful Gudi Padwa Rangoli is made around the Gudi. On this day Lord Vishnu, Sri Brahma and Ishta Dev are worshipped.

Gudi Padwa2022: History And Significance

Gudi Padwa is considered to mark the beginning of the new year. It is believed that on the day of Gudi Padwa i.e. Pratipada year, Brahma ji created the world, hence this date is considered to be the best. The beginning of Satya Yuga is also considered from this day. It is considered a very holy day. This festival is considered to bring happiness and prosperity. Another religious belief about Gudi Padwa is that on this day Lord Shri Ram had freed the people of South from the atrocities of Bali, in whose happiness people hoisted victory flags.

Devotees chant this mantra on Gudi Padwa

Chaitra monthe jagadbrahma samagrahe firstleni shukla pakse samagre tu sada sunrisee sati. Brahmaputra

Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:00 [IST]