Sheetala Ashtami 2020: Know About The Muhurata, Ritual And Significance Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Sheetala Ashtami, a popular festival celebrated in Northern India, especially in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh will this year be observed on 16 March 2020. It is also known as Basoda Puja and is dedicated to Goddess Sheetala, an incarnation of Goddess Durga. Devotees believe her for curing poxes, diseases, sores and ghouls. Sheetala Ashtami is observed on the 8th day of Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Chaitra.

Maha Shivratri 2020: Things To Do And Avoid On This Festival

So if you are celebrating this festival then scroll down the article to read more.

Muhurta Of Sheetala Ashtami The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 03:19 am on 16 March 2020 and will remain till 02:59 am (17 March 2020). However, the muhurta for Sheetala Ashtami will begin at 06:29 am and will stay till 06:30 pm. Devotees can perform the Sheetala Puja during this muhurta only. But before knowing about the rituals and significance of Sheetala Ashtami, let us know more about Goddess Sheetala. Goddess Sheetala Sheetala or Shitala means something which is cold or has cooling properties. Legends have it that Goddess Sheetala cures diseases and epidemics. Every God and Goddess in Hindu mythology has great significance and they are often seen holding some divine objects. Similarly, Goddess Sheetala is also seen holding a few divine objects and being seated on a donkey. So let us go through the things that Goddess Sheetala holds and the meaning behind them. Broom: It is believed that Goddess Sheetala uses her broom to dust off the negativity and diseases. She also inflicts the negative with punishment. That means if someone is evil or tries to spread negativity, Goddess Sheetala will punish the person with fatal germs. Devotees gain her blessings in the form of healed wounds, recovery from illness and fever. Neem Leaves: Neem leaves have medicinal properties and are considered best for curing skin problems and diseases. It also has some cooling properties and increases one's immunity. Therefore, Goddess Sheetala is seen wearing a garland made up of neem leaves. Winnowing Fan: Goddess Sheetala is seen holding a winnowing fan in one of her hands. It is considered to be the sign of purification. Usually, a winnowing fan is used for separating dust, straws and other unwanted substances from grains. The winnowing fan, therefore, signifies the purification of one's mind and body in case of any disease or negative thoughts. Ass: Goddess Sheetala is seen seated on an ass. Ass symbolises humility, hard work and commitment towards one's duties. Legends have it that one must stay focused and humble even in his ailments and problems. Pot full of water: In one of her hands, Goddess Sheetala also holds a pot full of cold and healing water. Devotees believe that the water contains healing and purifying qualities. Also, when a person recovers from his/her illness, the person must purify his/her body with cold and pure water. Also read: Worshipping Hindu Gods Based On Different Days Of The Week Rituals Of Sheetala Ashtami If you are observing Sheetala Ashtami, make sure you do not cook anything on this day. Usually, devotees prepare the food they will be consuming on Sheetala Ashtami a day before. Those who are observing Sheetala Ashtami must wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath either in a river or in a pond. In case, you can't bathe in a river or pond, you can bathe in your home as well. Make sure you use cold and clean water to bathe. Wear clean clothes and offer Arghya to Lord Surya. Visit any temple dedicated to Goddess Sheetala and offer 'Rabri', 'Bajra', curd and turmeric to the deity. Listen or recite 'Basoda Vrat Katha'. After you have offered the offerings to the Goddess, you can have the food that you prepared a day before. The food is known as Basoda in the local language which means 'stale'. The food is also distributed among poor and needy people. Significance Of Sheetala Ashtami Devotees believe that Goddess Sheetala cures various diseases and ailments. Legends have it that one must not light fire on this day in the honour of Goddess Sheetala. In Hindu Mythology, Goddess Sheetala holds a great importance and devotees believe that she removes negativity from one's life. Devotees believe that worshipping Goddess Sheetala can prevent the outbreak of an epidemic. Also read: 12 Lucky Plants That Will Change The Ambience Of Your Home And Workplace Jai Sheetala Maa.