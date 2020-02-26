Worshipping Hindu Gods Based On Different Days Of The Week

1. Sunday Sunday is known as Raviwar in Hindi and this day is dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun). In Hindu mythology, Lord Surya holds a great importance. Devotees believe it is Lord Sun who bestows life, health and prosperity on Earth. Also, Lord Sun is considered to be the one who blesses his devotees with good health, positivity and heals skin diseases. Rituals: Before worshipping Lord Surya on Sundays, you need to first ensure that you completely clean of your body and the place around you. Once you are done cleaning your house, you need to bathe early in the morning and offer Arghya (water offering) while chanting Gayatri Mantra: 'Om bhur bhuvah svaha tat savitur varenyam bhargo devasya dhimahi dhiyo yo nah prachodayat.' While you are worshipping Lord Surya, apply sandalwood paste mixed with Roli (Kumkum) on your forehead. On this day, you can observe a fast and worship Lord Surya. As a part of ritual, you can eat only once in the day, that too before the sunset. Make sure the food that you consume doesn't contain garlic, onions and salt. Lucky Color: Red colour is said to be associated with Lord Surya and therefore, you can wear red clothes while worshipping Lord Surya. You can also offer red coloured flowers to Lord Surya.

2. Monday Monday is referred to as Somwar in Hindi Language. This day is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees visit Lord Shiva's temple and worship Him along with his wife Parvati, the Goddess of fertility, nourishment and marital bliss. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati together represent the creation of the Universe. The day is also believed to be dedicated to the Moon that adorns Lord Shiva. In order to please their deities, devotees often observe fast on Monday. They believe Lord Shiva blesses his devotees with eternal peace, long life and health. Rituals: Devotees believe that Lord Shiva can be pleased easily and therefore, He is often called as Bholenath, the one who is as innocent as child and is also the Supreme God. In order to worship Lord Shiva on Monday, bathe early in the morning and wear clean white or light coloured clothes. Offer bath to Shivlinga, the Lord Shiva's mystic idol with Gangajal and ice-cold raw milk. Apply sandalwood paste, white flowers and Bael leaves to Shivlinga while chanting 'Om Namah Shivaye'. Lucky Colour: Lord Shiva is fond of white colour and therefore, you can wear white coloured clothes on this day. But make sure you do not wear black colour as devotees believe that He is not so fond of black colour.

3. Tuesday Tuesday is referred to as Mangalwar in Hindi language and is dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The day is named after Mangal Grah (planet Mars). In hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman is considered to be the incarnation of Lord Shiva. Devotees believe Lord Hanuman removes obstacles and fears from one's life. Devotees worship Lord Hanuman on this day and often observe fasts as well. Rituals: You need to bathe early in the morning and wear clean clothes. Offer Arghya to Lord Surya and chant Hanuman Chalisa. While you are chanting Hanuman Chalisa, offer red flowers and light a Diya (lamp). You can also offer sindoor to Lord Hanuman as He is quite often of sindoor. In addition to this, offer red and orange flowers. Lucky Colour: Red colour is considered to be associated with Lord Hanuman. Therefore, wearing red colour and offering red colour flowers and fruits can be beneficial for you.

4. Wednesday Wednesday is known as Budhwar in Hindi language and this day is dedicated to Lord Ganesh, the God of intellect, learning and arts. He is also considered to be the one who discards negativity and obstacles from his devotees' life. Hindus often worship Lord Ganesha before initiating an auspicious work. In addition to worshipping Lord Ganesha, people also worship Lord Vitthal, who is believed to be the incarnation of Lord Krishna. Rituals: In order to worship Lord Ganesha, you can please him by offering Dubh (green grass), yellow and white flowers, banana and sweets. Make sure you place the offerings on a clean banana leaf. You can chant 'Om Ganeshaye Namah'. Lord Ganesha is also pleased by offering sindoor and modak (a kind of sweet). Lucky Colour: Lord Ganesha is fond of green and yellow colour. Therefore, you can think of wearing green colour on this day. He is also fond of green colours.

5. Thursday Thursday which is also known as Brihaspatiwar or Guruwar in Hindi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Guru Brihaspati, the Guru of Gods. People also worship Sai baba and offer prayers in the Sai temples. Devotees believe Guru Brihaspati rules Jupiter and this day. It is believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day can bring marital bliss and removes conflicts within their family. Rituals: In order to please Lord Vishnu and Brihaspati, you can light a Diya under the Banana tree and apply kumkum on its stem. Also, offer ghee, milk, yellow flowers and jaggery to the deities. Reciting Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta can be extremely beneficial for you. You can also chant 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare'. Lucky Colour: Since Lord Vishnu and Brihaspati are often seen wearing yellow clothes, you can wear the same. One must avoid wearing balck colours on this day.

6. Friday The day Friday is often referred to as Shukrawar and it is dedicated to Shukra which symbolises Goddess Mahalakshami, Durga and Annapurneshwari. These three Goddesses hold a great significance in Hindu mythology. Devotees believe that observing a fast on this day and worshipping the three deities can bring prosperity, wealth, positivity and contentment in their lives. Rituals: Devotees should bathe early in the morning and worship the deities by offering white flowers and offerings. In order to seek blessings from the Goddesses, devotees can observe fast and offer jaggery, chickpeas, ghee and milk products (except yogurt). One must not eat anything other than food prepared without salt, garlic and onions. Also, the food should be consumed only after the sunset. Lucky Colour: You can wear white and light coloured coloured clothes on this day.