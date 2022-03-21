Gangaur or Gauri Puja 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals To Worship Parvati And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

The term Gangaur is made from two words 'Gan' means 'Lord Shiva' and 'Gaur' means 'Goddess Parvati'. A vibrant festival, this one is also known as Gauri Tritiya is popular among people from Hindu communities and is celebrated especially in Rajasthan.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Gauri Puja falls between March and April. The festival is celebrated in the month of Chitra as per the Hindu calendar, which usually falls after Holi and continues for 18 days. It also marks the start of the spring season and the end of winter. Let us know more about the date, time, puja rituals to worship Parvati and its significance.

Gangaur/ Gauri Puja: Date, Time

In 2022, Gangaur/Gauri Puja will be celebrated on 04 April, Monday. The sunrise time is 6:20 am and the sunset time is 6:39 pm on 04 April. The Tritiya tithi will begin at 12:38 pm on 03 April 2022 and the Tritiya tithi ends on 13:54 on 04 April 2022.

Gangaur/Gauri Puja 2022: Rituals And Worship Method

Gauri Puja is a festival in which Goddess Parvati is worshipped and is considered as the epitome of marital love, wisdom, power, excellence and strength, as per Hindu mythology.

The festival is observed for 18 days and on these auspicious days, women observe vrat (fast) for their husbands and can have only one meal a day. They wear red coloured clothes and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati idols. Apart from that, women apply mehndi on their hands, dress up and wear jewellery. On the last three days, the religious procession is carried out across the city and then the clay idols are immersed in the water which is known as visarjan in hope that Goddess Parvati will grace their home every year.

Gangaur/Gauri Puja 2022: Significance And Celebrations

Gauri Puja is celebrated mostly by married women for the long life, well being and prosperity of their husbands and unmarried girls worship Goddess Parvati to get husbands of their choice. The festival is primarily celebrated in Northern India and in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat. Large feasts and cultural programs are organised during this time.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:00 [IST]