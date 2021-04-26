Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Yoga Spirituality oi-Prerna Aditi

Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. In a Hindu year, Hanuman Jayanti is observed twice. Once it is observed in Chaitra while the other is observed in the Kartik month. This year Hanuman Jayanti falling in the month of Chaitra will be observed on 27 April 2021. Today we are here to tell you more about this festival.

Date And Muhurta

Every year Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the Chaitra Purnima tithi. This year the tithi begins at 12:44 pm on 26 April 2021 and will end at 09:01 am on 27 April 2021. The Hanuman Jayanti celebration will begin on Tuesday i.e., 27 April 2021. Devotees will be worshipping Lord Hanuman on 27 April 2021.

Rituals

After bathing early in the morning, place a wooden platform on the North-East direction of your house or the puja room in your house.

Now put a red cloth on the platform.

Now place the image and/or idol of Lord Rama and Hanuman.

Offer yellow flowers to Lord Rama and red flowers to Lord Hanuman.

After this, offer Bhog prepared in ghee and jaggery.

Chant 'Ram Ramaya Namaha' for Lord Rama and 'Om Hrim Hanumate Namaha' for Lord Hanuman.

Now apply roli mixed in the sesame oil.

Offer jasmine flowers and oil to Lord Hanuman.

Perform the aarti of Lord Hanuman and Rama.

After this, distribute the Bhog among people.

Significance

Lord Hanuman is considered to be the monkey God as His face resembles to that of a monkey.

In order to please Lord Hanuman, you can also worship Lord Rama as former is the devoted to the latter.

Hanuman Jayanti is one of the popular festivals observed in North Indian states.

On this day, people decorate the temples of Lord Hanuman and Rama and perform the puja with full rituals.

The day is believed to be highly auspicious and therefore, begin important works on this day.

It is believed that worshipping Lord Hanuman on this day fulfills one's desires and wishes.

Lord Hanuman blesses those who worship the deity with full devotion and pure intentions.

